Bond fans have been waiting for two years to see Daniel Craig make his explosive exit from the franchise in No Time to Die, and after many Covid related delays, it looks like the movie's current release date of October 8th is going to hold. It was confirmed in a TV spot last year that the movie would be a theatrical only event, with no option of a Day and Date release on streaming. The official James Bond Twitter account has now put any thoughts of a further delay pretty much out of the picture, by announcing the movie's world premiere date.

"The World Premiere for #NoTimeToDie will take place on Tuesday 28 September 2021 at London's @RoyalAlbertHall. Producers Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and director Cary Joji Fukunaga will join Daniel Craig on the red carpet," @007 tweeted.

It has been long road for Daniel Craig, even longer than he anticipated, and even though last October the Knives Out star had been confident that the movie would release on April 2nd this year. Of course, that didn't happen, and with many big movies starting to push back their opening dates, there was a question over whether James Bond could be another victim, especially with the movie being a theatrical exclusive release and not having a paid for streaming option to fall back on.

No Time To Die stars Craig, Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Lashana Lynch, Jeffrey Wright, Lea Seydoux, and Billy Magnussen, along with Christoph Waltz who makes what is likely to be a final return as Blofeld.

The movie's description reads: "In NO TIME TO DIE, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology."

While Daniel Craig's time as Bond comes to an end with No Time To Die, the franchise is clearly not done, and according to Barbara Broccoli, it won't be changing too much either. In a recent interview, the long-time producer of the Bond property shot down any ideas that Amazon's recent take over of MGM could lead to a watered down James Bond TV series. "We make movies," she said in that interview, making it absolutely clear that we will not be seeing any kind of episodic James Bond adventures on Amazon Prime anytime soon.

While the Covid19 pandemic is still causing some issues, it looks like a decision has been made that it might be No Time To Die, but it is time to finally let the world see Daniel Craig's swansong on the big screen where it belongs. Following the World Premiere in London on September 28, the movie will release in UK theaters on September 30, just ahead of the now seemingly certain US release on October 8.