That's a wrap! Filming has concluded on No Time to Die, otherwise known as James Bond 25. Production began on the follow-up to Spectre back in April and, like many entries in the franchise, it's been a globe-trotting adventure that will see 007 at various locations trying to accomplish his next mission. While there's still much work to be done, for a moment at least, the cast and crew took some time to celebrate.

According to a new report, Daniel Craig, members of the crew and the rest of the cast joined together at a restaurant in Italy for the wrap party. Craig, who is said to have been pretty drunk, gave a heartfelt speech to everyone. The actor was also presented with a James Bond cake. In his speech, Craig singled out longtime producer Barbara Broccoli. Here's what he had to say.

"I just want to say, and I am really quite drunk now so I won't go on for long, this has been one of the best, most wonderful experiences I have ever had. You have all done the most amazing job. I could not be more proud to work with every single one of you on this production. I would like to thank you for this evening, for Barbara, for putting it on. Thank goodness, we did this tonight."

Daniel Craig's tone is worth noting here. The shoot for Spectre was famously brutal and the actor seriously injured his ACL during filming. In an interview just after filming had wrapped, Craig said that he would rather "slash his wrists" than film another Bond movie. His tone seems to be much more content here, even though he did break his ankle while filming this time around.

Cary Fukunaga (Beasts of No Nation) is in the director's chair for No Time to Die, working from a script by series regulars Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, as well as Scott Z. Burns and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who is now rumored to be up for the gig writing James Bond 26. As far as plot goes, Bond will be semi-retired at the start, before his old buddy from the CIA Felix pulls him back in for a new mission that has to do with a mysterious villain and dangerous new technology.

Related: James Bond to Be Black & Female as Bond 25 Passes 007 to Lashana Lynch?

The cast includes some familiar faces with Ralph Fiennes (M), Naomie Harris (Moneypenny), Ben Whishaw (Q) and Jeffrey Wright (Felix). Oscar-winner Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody) is on board as the main villain. Ana de Armas (Blade Runner 2049), Billy Magnussen (Game Night), Dali Benssalah (A Faithful Man), David Dencik (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo) and Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel) are also on board. Lynch, it's been said, will be taking up the mantle of 007 in Bond's absence at MI6. No Time to Die arrives in theaters on April 8, 2020. This news was previously reported by the Mirror.