Wild Eye Releasing has just chummed the waters for their upcoming horror film Noah's Shark. You heard me right! From the makers of The VelociPastor andTsunambee (This is gonna sting a little..), Noah's Shark is swimming your way! It's your standard Ark tale: A fame-seeking televangelist and his film crew team set out to find the fabled Noah's Ark, but discover it is guarded by both an ancient curse and a prehistoric great white shark. Take a bite out of this trailer, you know you wanna!

The film was directed by independent horror filmmaker Mark Polonia (Invasion of the Empire of the Apes, Bigfoot Vs. Zombies, Peter Rottentail) and stars Jeff Kirkendall (Jurassic Shark 2: Aquapocalypse, Babysitter Massacre: Heavy Metal), Tim Hatch (Return to Splatter Farm, Frozen Sasquatch), Jamie Morgan (The Man with No Pants, Bride of the Werewolf), Samantha Coolidge (Children of Camp Blood), and Ryan Dalton (Dune World).

Twins Mark and brother John Polonia (who passed at age 39) have made a cornucopia of independent horror movies beginning in their teens. At nineteen years old, they made names for themselves with 1987's shot-on-video Splatter Farm. After that they hit the ground running making their flavor of movies for a ravenous fan base eager to howl with horror and glee at the creations made on what the brothers call "not low-budget but micro-budget." Between them they have written, directed and produced over 40 feature films, mostly in the genres of horror and sci fi, and are now low-budget film cult icons.

In 1996 the brothers' alien invasion film Feeders was picked up by Blockbuster in the aftermath of the commercial success of Independence Day and became Blockbuster's number 1 independent-film rental for the year. Starring John Polonia and fellow-B-movie maker Jon McBride (Cannibal Campout, Woodchipper Massacre), in their first film together, Feeders tells of an invasion of Earth by small rubbery flesh-eating monsters with no mouths. This marked the Polonias' first wide distribution, and paved the way for future releases. Killer piranhas, killer Easter bunnies, haunted houses, trips to Mars, assorted demons, all were covered in the course of several decades of film-making.

Mark speaks of their process of movie-making saying, "Our films would easily fall under Micro-budget, not low budget. We make the most of what we have at our disposal. One always has to have an alternate source of income when pursuing this as the financial returns are limited, but in the end, it's the enjoyment you get out of creating a movie. Passion plays a huge part in it."

To take a deeper dive into the world the the micro-budget icons, you can read Douglas Waltz's self-published book 'Monstervision: The Films of John and Mark Polonia.' The paperback is a chronicling of 55 movies, some produced jointly by the brothers, and the remainder solely by Mark Polonia which=h include interviews from their movie family and behind-the-scenes photos. Noah's Shark will be available on VOD and DVD this November from Wild Eye Releasing.