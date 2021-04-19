Nobody screenwriter Derek Kolstad has revealed that he already has an opening scene in mind for a potential Nobody 2, and that it maintains the tone of the first movie. While also divulging the strange way he pitched the first Nobody, Kolstad has continued his gleeful approach to a sequel, with plans to stick to the template that made Nobody so charming.

"Remember that the first scene in the movie? That is the first thing I ever pitched Bob, in the meeting, because I had the dream the night before. And I told Sonia, my wife, before the meeting, she said you gotta open with that. I pitched that and Bob's like... 'you're f-ing high, right?' And so, on the second one, I have the opening scene. And we're all just chuckling and cackling when you see this thing because it's in line with that. And I always want to begin that way."

Directed by Ilya Naishuller and written by Derek Kolstad, Nobody features Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk as the seemingly mild-mannered Hutch Mansell. He begins the movie as an underestimated and overlooked dad and husband, taking life's indignities on the chin and never pushing back. A nobody. When two thieves break into his suburban home one night, Hutch declines to defend himself or his family, hoping to prevent serious violence. His teenage son, Blake, is disappointed in him and his wife, Becca, seems to pull only further away.

The aftermath of the incident strikes a match to Hutch's long-simmering rage, triggering dormant instincts and propelling him on a brutal path that will surface dark secrets and lethal skills. In a barrage of fists, gunfire and squealing tires, Hutch must save his family from a dangerous adversary and ensure that he will never be underestimated as a nobody again. The likes of Connie Nielsen, Aleksei Serebryakov, RZA, Michael Ironside, Colin Salmon, and Christopher Lloyd star alongside Odenkirk in the central role.

While Nobody wraps the story up nicely, it does leave the door ajar just in case, with Kolstad clearly eager to return to the violent world of Hutch. The movie proved that Odenkirk has a hidden affinity for action, something which the actor himself has said he would love to do again. "I would do it in a heartbeat. I loved making the action sequences. I love training for it. I love the cleverness of it. I love the engagement of your brain and your body. And so, yes, the answer is yes," Odenkirk said when asked whether he would return to the genre.

Nobody was theatrically released in the United States on March 26, 2021, by Universal Pictures, and has gone to receive positive reviews from critics, currently sitting at 82% on Rotten Tomatoes. Both critics and audiences alike have praised the action sequences, as well as Odenkirk's central performance, with Nobody going on to gross $34 million worldwide. There are many who would surely love to see Odenkirk return as Nobody for a sequel, with Kolstad no doubt aching to craft another series akin to his John Wick franchise. This comes to us courtesy of Collider.