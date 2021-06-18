All Nobody 2 needs to happen is to get the greenlight from the studio, as director Ilya Naishuller has confirmed that "all the necessary seeds have been planted." Written by John Wick creator Derek Kolstad, the action thriller follows Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk as a seemingly ordinary family man who must turn to heavy violence to keep his family safe. It was released in theaters by Universal Pictures in March followed by an on-demand release in April.

At this time, a Nobody sequel hasn't been officially greenlit, so it's unclear if Nobody 2 will indeed become a reality. What we do know is that both Naishuller and Kolstad are eager to make it happen. Although there's still no guarantee from Universal, Naishuller recently confirmed that Kolstad has been actively working on the sequel. As the director told JoBlo:

"There's plenty of stories that can be told in this world, with the character Hutch (Odenkirk). I know that Derek has begun work on the sequel. Whether it'll happen, time will tell, but all the necessary seeds have been planted."

While Hutch was dishing out most of the damage in Nobody, it's looking more like his wife Becca will be getting in on the action next time. When it was suggested to Naishuller that Connie Nielsen should get more involved, here's what the director had to say in response.

"Well, I like the way you're thinking Chris [Bumbray of JoBlo], because you're right on the MONEY!"

Along with Odenkirk and Nielsen, the cast of Nobody included Aleksei Serebryakov, RZA, Michael Ironside, Colin Salmon, and Christopher Lloyd. David Leitch, Kelly McCormick, Braden Aftergood, Marc Provissiero, and Odenkirk produced.

Back in April, Kolstad also revealed that he had an opening scene in mind for the potential sequel. Per Collider, the writer spoke about how the opening scene of Nobody was the first thing he pitched to Odenkirk, and that helped sell him on the movie. If the sequel happens, Kolstad is taking a similar approach to its creation, as he revealed that he had started the process by conceiving a compelling opening scene.

"Remember the first scene in the movie? That is the first thing I ever pitched Bob, in the meeting, because I had the dream the night before," Kolstad explained. "And I told Sonia, my wife, before the meeting, she said you gotta open with that. I pitched that and Bob's like... 'you're f-ing high, right?'"

Kolstad added: "And so, on the second one, I have the opening scene. And we're all just chuckling and cackling when you see this thing because it's in line with that. And I always want to begin that way."

As Nobody was a success with its release in theaters on on-demand, it seems like a no-brainer for a sequel to be made. That's especially the case with the original writer and director on board. Hopefully a green light comes for the project sooner rather than later. This news comes to us from JoBlo.