There's nothing quite like an action scene in a confined space, something which upcoming action flick Nobody looks to be relishing in. This new clip shows Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad star Bob Odenkirk step into the role of unassuming action hero, dispatching with a gang of nameless thugs on a bus.

In true Taken style, the bad guys picked the wrong guy to mess with, and while Bob Odenkirk starts slow, he soon hits his stride, throwing hands, breaking limbs and cracking skulls with aplomb. This brawl is a small sign of things to come, with Nobody set to demonstrate Odenkirk and his particular set of violent skills.

Emmy award winner Bob Odenkirk stars in Nobody as Hutch Mansell, an underestimated and overlooked dad and husband, taking life's indignities on the chin and never pushing back. A nobody. When two thieves break into his suburban home one night, Hutch declines to defend himself or his family, hoping to prevent serious violence. His teenage son, Blake, is disappointed in him and his wife, Becca, seems to pull only further away.

The aftermath of the incident strikes a match to Hutch's long-simmering rage, triggering dormant instincts and propelling him on a brutal path that will surface dark secrets and lethal skills. In a barrage of fists, gunfire and squealing tires, Hutch must save his family from a dangerous adversary and ensure that he will never be underestimated as a nobody again.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Ilya Naishuller (Hardcore Henry), from a script by Derek Kolstad, the narrative architect of the John Wick franchise, Nobody co-stars legendary Emmy winner Christopher Lloyd as Hutch's father and multi-hyphenate musician-actor RZA as Hutch's brother, whose own hidden talents aid Hutch in his quest for vengeance. Making up the rest of the supporting cast is Connie Nielsen as Becca Mansell, Hutch's wife, Aleksei Serebryakov as Carnegie, a russian drug lord who plans to kill Hutch and his family, Gage Munroe as Blake Mansell, Hutch's son, and Paisley Cadorath as Sammy Mansell, Hutch's daughter.

Odenkirk's commitment to the role is one the movie's main selling points, with the actor and comedian getting into fighting fit shape. "I had to do a lot of training to do the role," Odenkirk said, with his training regime consisting of circuit training, boxing, and biking which the actor completed under the guidance of John Wick stunt-actor Daniel Bernhardt. "So, I got into pretty good shape...for a 58-year-old dad who was a comedy writer for 25 years and didn't work out at all," he continued.

The idea behind Nobody actually came from the Better Call Saul star himself following his experience with multiple break-ins in real life. "I think I handled them well, but you can't help but kind of wish you'd done more. I thought I'd just work with that dark energy to see if there was a story there." This inspiration is no doubt why Odenkirk has been so committed to looking to part of an action hero; "I really wanted to go way far outside, like 180 degrees outside my comfort zone. Just commit to this guy, commit to his rage, and commit to his commitment to what he's doing," he explained.

Nobody is scheduled to be theatrically released on March 26, 2021, by Universal Pictures. This comes to us from Fandango.