Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk has become the next unexpected action star as he goes all-out John Wick in the first look at Universal thriller Nobody. Directed by Hardcore Henry's Ilya Naishuller, Nobody has been written by John Wick scribe Derek Kolstad and produced by David Leitch, the director behind the Charlize Theron actioner Atomic Blonde, all of which no doubt guarantees a fast-paced, bone-breaking, explosive experience at the movies.

The first look at Bob Odenkirk’s ‘NOBODY’ has been released.



The film follows a man who goes on a lethal revenge mission after being shamed for hiding during a home invasion.



Bob Odenkirk stars as Hutch Mansell, an unassuming family man who cowers and folds during a home invasion. His post-traumatic shame disorder reignites a long-cooled fire within, and he summons a secret lethal skill when intervening to help a woman being harassed by a group of men. Unfortunately, this leads to Hutch becoming the target of a vengeful drug lord and puts his family in jeopardy. When will these action movie bad guys realize that you should never, ever make things personal?

Nobody also stars Connie Nielsen, Christopher Lloyd, RZA, Gage Munroe, and Paisley Cadorath, Colin Salmon, and Humberly González alongside Odenkirk. While the sight of a bruised and bloodied Odenkirk fighting off goons with a knife might be jarring, this is exactly what the actor was aiming for. "I really wanted to go way far outside, like 180 degrees outside my comfort zone. Just commit to this guy, commit to his rage, and commit to his commitment to what he's doing," he explained.

"The fist-bloodying fight sequences were as much fun as being in a comedy room," Odenkirk continued. "I mean, I've never had that much fun since we wrote Mr. Show. It's a group effort. Anytime you see a fight sequence in a movie that has a bunch of people, as soon as they yell 'Cut!,' everyone laughs. There's all this interaction and group problem-solving that goes on."

The idea for Nobody was thought-up by Odenkirk following his experience with multiple break-ins in real life. "I think I handled them well, but you can't help but kind of wish you'd done more," he shared. "I thought I'd just work with that dark energy to see if there was a story there."

Odenkirk also described the movie as being "closer to a '70s action movie - the lone guy walking the streets. Frankly, Nobody sounds like the next big action hit and the movie cannot get here soon enough.

Odenkirk has been a staple of the comedy genre for years, ever since writing for shows such as Saturday Night Live and The Ben Stiller Show. His prominence grew when he appeared on the sketch comedy show Mr. Show, as well as featuring in a whole host of beloved sitcoms like Seinfeld, 3rd Rock from the Sun, and Curb Your Enthusiasm. His career has really taken off though since his role as shady lawyer Saul Goodman in the hit series Breaking Bad, which has since spawned a critically acclaimed spin-off centering on Odenkirk's character titled Better Call Saul.

His role as Saul Goodman has already demonstrated his affinity for both comedy and drama, and now, with Nobody, he can put it all to good use while cracking skulls. Nobody is scheduled to hit theaters on February 19, 2021. This comes to us from Entertainment Weekly.