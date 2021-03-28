Bob Odenkirk's Nobody is the clear winner of this weekend's box office battle with an impressive $6.7 million debut. Los Angeles is leading the pack in North America for the second weekend in a row after opening theaters for the first time since the pandemic took place, and is keeping its stamina up from last weekend. Nobody is an action thriller film directed by Ilya Naishuller from a script by Derek Kolstad. It stars Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, RZA, Aleksei Serebryakov, along with Christopher Lloyd, and follows a man who helps a stranger being harassed, only to become the target of a vengeful drug lord. Globally, Nobody took in $11.7 million.

Los Angeles is the number one market in North America with $1.1 million. While it's definitely good news that LA is getting back on track, movie theaters across the United States are still at only 25% capacity, though that is expected to change by next weekend. It is believed that the majority of North American theaters will begin allowing 50% capacity for the Easter weekend. Regal Theatres is expected to reopen on April 2nd, which will be another solid box office boost.

Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon took the second spot at the box office this weekend after earning $3.5 million. As of this writing, the animated family movie has taken in $90.4 million globally, which is an impressive feat considering that the movie is currently streaming on Disney+. Tom & Jerry fell to number three this weekend with $2.5 million. The live-action/animated hybrid has earned just over $85 million since debuting in theaters and HBO Max 4 weeks ago. Chaos Walking secured the fourth spot after bringing in $1.8 million.

The Courier, which stars Benedict Cumberbatch, fell to number five this weekend after bringing in $1 million. The historical drama also stars Rachel Brosnahan, Jessie Buckley, and Angus Wright. The Croods: A New Age came in at number six with $540K. The animated family movie has been in the top ten since its debut 18 weeks ago and has earned $160.9 million globally in that time.

The Marksman took the seventh spot this weekend after earning $375K. To date, the action thriller has earned just over $19 million globally in eleven weeks. Boogie came in at number eight after earning $340K. The drama has received mixed reviews from critics since opening in theaters. Finally, Wonder Woman 1984 took the tenth spot after bringing in an additional $245K. The sequel, which also premiered on HBO Max at the end of last year, has earned $165.8 million globally. Next weekend will surely see Godzilla vs. Kong hit the number one spot as it's already tearing up theaters internationally. This week's box office data was provided by The Numbers.