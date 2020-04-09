With the ongoing global circumstances continuing to bring Hollywood and the entertainment industry to a standstill, powerhouse movie studio Universal has announced that two of their upcoming projects will be postponed in the name of public safety. The projects in question are Nobody as well as divisive director M. Night Shyamalan's upcoming untitled feature.

Universal is using the same approach for its movies as many other studios have done due to concerns surrounding public health and safety. Universal's action-thriller Nobody, which stars Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad actor Bob Odenkirk, was initially set to premiere in theaters later this year on August 14, 2020. The movie will now premiere on Friday, February 26th, 2021 in place of Shyamalan's untitled feature which was scheduled to be released on that day.

Universal has not yet given a future premiere date for M. Night Shyamalan's untitled movie, but likely will do once the circumstances surrounding the current situation has become more clear and under control.

In Universal's upcoming thriller Nobody, two thieves break into a suburban home one night and Hutch, played by Bob Odenkirk, declines to defend himself or his family, hoping to prevent serious violence. His teenage son, Blake, played by The Shack's Gage Munroe, is disappointed in him and his wife, Becca, played by Wonder Woman star Connie Nielsen, seems to pull away from her husband. The aftermath of the incident strikes a match to Hutch's long-simmering rage.

In a barrage of fists, gunfire and squealing tires, Hutch must save his family from a dangerous adversary after becoming the target of a vengeful drug lord, played by famed Russian actor Aleksey Serebryakov, and ensure that he will never be underestimated as a nobody ever again. This brutal path will uncover the dark secrets that Hutch fought to leave behind.

Nobody sounds like a thrilling mixture of 1993's Falling Down and 2005's action thriller A History of Violence, a very potent combination indeed, and it will be great to see Emmy award winner Odenkirk going crazy on some bad guys. Hardcore Henry director Ilya Naishuller will helm with John Wick scribe Derek Kolstad penning the script. David Leitch and Kelly McCormick will produce through their 87North banner. Odenkirk and Marc Provissiero will join Leitch and McCormick as producers through their Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment. Braden Aftergood will also produce for Eighty Two Films.

Not much is yet known about the next M. Night Shyamalan movie, but the director has described it as "weird and dark". So, business as usual for the man behind The Sixth Sense and Split, then.

Universal's updated movie lineup comes just days after Disney announced it was restructuring its own lineup. Similarly, Disney has postponed films with late 2020 and 2021 premiere dates, while others will now go straight to Disney+. Like many of the entertainment titans, Universal has suffered a few setbacks due to the current situation. The movie studio's theme parks Universal Studios Florida and Universal's Islands of Adventure were initially closed until April 1st, but that date has now been pushed back to April 19th.