With advance tickets now available, a look at Bob Odenkirk's transformation into a violent action movie hero has been revealed in a new behind-the-scenes clip from Nobody. Set to arrive in theaters this month, Nobody stars the Better Call Saul star in his most physical role yet, coming a long way from somebody who began his career in comedy. In the video, which you can watch below, footage of Odenkirk training for his fight scenes is shown as the actor speaks about taking on this new kind of role.

"I started as a comedy writer in this business, so, no exercise at all," Bob Odenkirk explains. "I knew that this was something that would be really challenging to me personally. I knew that I had to go to a whole 'nother level, if I wanted to actually do the fighting and not get hurt."

He added: "To me, the fun of doing this is to learn that new set of skills. I wanted to commit completely and go all the way into utterly, unapologetic rage."

Nobody stars Odenkirk as Hutch Mansell, an underestimated and overlooked dad and husband, taking life's indignities on the chin and never pushing back. A nobody. When two thieves break into his suburban home one night, Hutch declines to defend himself or his family, hoping to prevent serious violence. His teenage son, Blake (Gage Munroe, The Shack), is disappointed in him and his wife, Becca (Connie Nielsen, Wonder Woman), seems to pull only further away.

The aftermath of the incident strikes a match to Hutch's long-simmering rage, triggering dormant instincts and propelling him on a brutal path that will surface dark secrets and lethal skills. In a barrage of fists, gunfire and squealing tires, Hutch must save his family from a dangerous adversary (famed Russian actor Aleksey Serebryakov, Amazon's McMafia)-and ensure that he will never be underestimated as a nobody again.

Alongside Odenkirk, Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future) also stars as Hutch's father with multi-hyphenate musician-actor RZA playing Hutch's brother, whose own hidden talents aid Hutch in his quest for vengeance. John Wick creator Derek Kolstad wrote the script for Nobody with Hardcore Henry helmer Ilya Naishuller directing.

Kelly McCormick and David Leitch produce for their company 87North alongside Braden Aftergood for Eighty Two Films and Odenkirk and Marc Provissiero for Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment. Kolstad, Marc S. Fischer, Annie Marter, and Tobey Maguire executive produce.

This movie should help ease the wait for Odenkirk fans looking forward to the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul. As of now, Odenkirk is in Albuquerque shooting the final episodes of the acclaimed Breaking Bad spinoff series. Though his character has been surrounded by violence, Odenkirk's Saul Goodman is someone who prefers to fight his battles in the courtroom, requiring a far different performance from the man we'll meet in Nobody. The final season of Better Call Saul will likely arrive on AMC in early 2021.

Nobody will premiere in theaters on March 26, and you can purchase tickets at the movie's official website. The sneak peek video comes to us from Universal Pictures.