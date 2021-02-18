Move over Chris Hemsworth, there's a new superhero in town. Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk has shared some behind-the-scenes footage of himself getting into action hero shape for the upcoming thriller Nobody and it begs the questions, Chris Hemsworth who? While the actor was not required to get in the same sort of aesthetically impressive shape as the likes of Marvel Chris' Hemsworth, Pine and Evans, Odenkirk had to push himself physically in order to live up to the "very different" character he plays in Nobody.

"I had to do a lot of training to do the role. So I got into pretty good shape...for a 58-year-old dad who was a comedy writer for 25 years and didn't work out at all."

Bob Odenkirk managed to get fighting fit by training with John Wick stunt-actor Daniel Bernhardt, and completing a workout that included circuit training, boxing, biking, and a whole bunch of body weight squats. While Odenkirk may not look too much different at a glance, the results are more than evident in footage from Nobody, which involves the Breaking Bad star dispatching multiple assailants with aplomb.

Nobody centers on Odenkirk as Hutch Mansell, an underestimated and overlooked dad and husband, who takes life's indignities on the chin and never pushes back. A nobody. When two thieves break into his suburban home one night, Hutch declines to defend himself or his family, hoping to prevent serious violence. His teenage son, Blake, is disappointed in him and his wife, Becca seems to pull only further away. The aftermath of the incident strikes a match to Hutch's long-simmering rage, triggering dormant instincts and propelling him on a brutal path that will surface dark secrets and lethal skills. In a barrage of fists, gunfire, and squealing tires, Hutch must save his family from a dangerous adversary - and ensure that he will never be underestimated as a nobody again.

It's no wonder the actor put in so much hard work for Nobody, as the idea for the story was inspired by real-life events following his experience with multiple break-ins. "I think I handled them well, but you can't help but kind of wish you'd done more," he shared. "I thought I'd just work with that dark energy to see if there was a story there."

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Ilya Naishuller (Hardcore Henry), from a script by Derek Kolstad, the narrative architect of the John Wick franchise, Nobody co-stars legendary Emmy winner Christopher Lloyd as Hutch's father and multi-hyphenate musician-actor RZA as Hutch's brother, whose own hidden talents aid Hutch in his quest for vengeance. Making up the rest of the supporting cast is Connie Nielsen as Becca Mansell, Hutch's wife, Aleksei Serebryakov as Carnegie, a russian drug lord who plans to kill Hutch and his family, Gage Munroe as Blake Mansell, Hutch's son, and Paisley Cadorath as Sammy Mansell, Hutch's daughter.

The movie has quite the action movie pedigree behind it, with Kelly McCormick and David Leitch, the filmmakers of Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Deadpool 2 and Atomic Blonde on board as producers. Nobody is scheduled to be theatrically released in the United States on April 12,2021 by Universal Pictures. This comes to us courtesy of Men's Health.