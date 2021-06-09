This week Nobody comes to digital, with a 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD release on June 22, 2021. To celebrate, we've got an exclusive look at one of the bonus features which goes behind the scenes of one of the fight scenes in the movie. In the clip, titled "RZA in the TND," includes Ilya Naishuller (Director) Greg Rementer (Stunt Coordinator / 2nd Unit Director) RZA "Harry Mansell" showcasing RZA's hallway fight sequence where he did his own stunts.

From the writer of legendary action film John Wick, comes Nobody, the story of an ordinary, family man (Bob Odenkirk, Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) who will stop at nothing to defend what is his. Bring home one of the best action films in over a decade (Scott Menzel, We Live Entertainment) now with exclusive bonus content, including deleted scenes, a look inside Director Ilya Naishuller's style and sensibility in creating the film, and a breakdown of the stunt choreography.

The "high octane, fist-pumping thrill ride" stars Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen (Wonder Woman), RZA (American Gangster) and Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future). The film is directed by Ilya Naishuller (Hardcore Henry) and written and executive produced by acclaimed action filmmaker Derek Kolstad (John Wick franchise). Nobody was produced by Kelly McCormick (Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw), David Leitch (Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw), Braden Aftergood (Hell or High Water), Bob Odenkirk and Marc Provissiero (PEN15).

Nobody Bonus Features on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, DVD AND Digital:

DELETED SCENES

HUTCH HITS HARD - Discover how Bob Odenkirk trained to bring his character Hutch Mansell to life.

BREAKING DOWN THE ACTION (Bus Fight, Home Invasion, Car Chase and Tool & Die Sequences) - A behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the film's explosive set pieces.

JUST A NOBODY - A look at the personal beginning of the story for Bob Odenkirk and the unique style and sensibility that director Ilya Naishuller brought to the film.

FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH ACTOR/PRODUCER BOB ODENKIRK AND DIRECTOR ILYA NAISHULLER

FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH DIRECTOR ILYA NAISHULLER

Nobody is available to own for the first time on Digital June 8, 2021 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on June 22, 2021 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.