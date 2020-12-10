Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk is breaking badass in the first action-packed trailer for upcoming thriller Nobody. Playing on his unassuming presence, Odenkirk becomes an unstoppable force of fist-throwing nature as he takes on nameless henchmen left and right, emerging a superhuman blend of John Wick and Taken's Bryan Mills. Because sometimes the man you don't notice is the most dangerous of all...

Emmy award winner Bob Odenkirk stars as Hutch Mansell, an underestimated and overlooked dad and husband, taking life's indignities on the chin and never pushing back. A nobody. When two thieves break into his suburban home one night, Hutch declines to defend himself or his family, hoping to prevent serious violence. His teenage son, Blake (Gage Munroe, The Shack), is disappointed in him and his wife, Becca (Connie Nielsen, Wonder Woman), seems to pull only further away.

The aftermath of the incident strikes a match to Hutch's long-simmering rage, triggering dormant instincts and propelling him on a brutal path that will surface dark secrets and lethal skills. In a barrage of fists, gunfire and squealing tires, Hutch must save his family from a dangerous adversary (famed Russian actor Aleksey Serebryakov, Amazon's McMafia)-and ensure that he will never be underestimated as a nobody again.

Nobody is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Ilya Naishuller (Hardcore Henry), from a script by Derek Kolstad, the narrative architect of the John Wick franchise and co-stars legendary Emmy winner Christopher Lloyd as Hutch's father and multi-hyphenate musician-actor RZA as Hutch's brother, whose own hidden talents aid Hutch in his quest for vengeance.

Nobody has quite the action movie pedigree behind it, with Kelly McCormick and David Leitch, the filmmakers of Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Deadpool 2 and Atomic Blonde on board as producers for their company 87North, as well as Braden Aftergood, (Hell or High Water, Wind River) for his Eighty Two Films, and by Bob Odenkirk and Marc Provissiero (Hulu's PEN15) for Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment. The movie is executive produced by Derek Kolstad, Marc S. Fischer, Annie Marter and Tobey Maguire.

Nobody stars Connie Nielsen, Christopher Lloyd, RZA, Gage Munroe, Paisley Cadorath, Colin Salmon, and Humberly González alongside Odenkirk. While you might find the sight of a bruised and bloodied Odenkirk fighting off goons with aplomb a little jarring, this is exactly what the Breaking Bad star was aiming for. "I really wanted to go way far outside, like 180 degrees outside my comfort zone. Just commit to this guy, commit to his rage, and commit to his commitment to what he's doing," he explained.

The idea behind Nobody was thought-up by Odenkirk following his experience with multiple break-ins in real life. "I think I handled them well, but you can't help but kind of wish you'd done more," he shared. "I thought I'd just work with that dark energy to see if there was a story there."

The actor went on to describe the movie as being "closer to a '70s action movie - the lone guy walking the streets," and looks like the exact kind of no-nonsense action movie escapism that audiences are looking for right now. Nobody is scheduled to hit theaters on February 26, 2021. This comes to us courtesy of Universal Pictures.