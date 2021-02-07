Bob Odenkirk gets deadly in the Big Game Spot for Nobody, the brutal action movie starring the Better Call Saul star in a role that would make John Wick proud. The movie is scheduled to be released in theaters on April 2, and Universal Pictures released a trailer for Nobody back in December. From Odenkirk blasting away thugs alongside Christopher Lloyd to serving his family lasagna like nothing is wrong, the new Big Game Spot has a lot for fans to unpack in the span of 30 seconds.

Even though he's expertly played criminal lawyer Saul Goodman in the Breaking Bad universe, Nobody features Bob Odenkirk in what is definitely his most violent role yet. In the movie, he plays Hutch Mansell, an underestimated and overlooked dad and husband, taking life's indignities on the chin and never pushing back. A "nobody," for lack of a better word.

An official logline for Nobody reads, "When two thieves break into his suburban home one night, Hutch (Odenkirk) declines to defend himself or his family, hoping to prevent serious violence. His teenage son, Blake (Gage Munroe, The Shack), is disappointed in him and his wife, Becca (Connie Nielsen, Wonder Woman), seems to pull only further away.

The aftermath of the incident strikes a match to Hutch's long-simmering rage, triggering dormant instincts and propelling him on a brutal path that will surface dark secrets and lethal skills. In a barrage of fists, gunfire and squealing tires, Hutch must save his family from a dangerous adversary (famed Russian actor Alexey Serebryakov, Amazon's McMafia)-and ensure that he will never be underestimated as a nobody again."

Along with the aforementioned cast members, the movie also stars RZA (American Gangster) as Hutch's brother Harry and Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future) as their father, Harry Sr. Ilya Naishuller directs Nobody using a screenplay by Derek Kolstad. Odenkirk produces alongside McCormick, David Leitch, Braden Aftergood, and Marc Provissiero. Kolstad, Marc S. Fischer, and Tobey Maguire executive produce.

Based on his impressive performance as Jimmy "Saul Goodman" McGill on the Breaking Bad prequel series Better Call Saul, Odenkirk's name has been in the media a lot as of late. He is up for Best Actor awards at both the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild Awards for the role. Along with the rest of the cast, he is also up for the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

After Nobody premieres, Odenkirk fans can watch him give Saul Goodman a proper sendoff in the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul. Odenkirk is set to begin filming his final run as the character in March, so as long as there are no more production delays. A release date hasn't yet been set by AMC, but fans are hoping that the acclaimed drama will return sometime later this year. If that doesn't happen, at least we'll have Nobody for now.

Nobody is scheduled to be released in theaters on April 2, 2021. The new Big Game Super Bowl Spot comes to us courtesy of Universal Pictures.