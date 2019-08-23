Disney's Noelle looks like it is destined to be a repeat watch during the holidays. The Christmas movie, which stars Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader as Santa's children, was previewed today for the first time when Disney dropped the trailer at the D23 Expo earlier this evening. Kendrick and Hader have a solid comedic chemistry together, which is evident just from watching the brief trailer. Thankfully, we don't have to wait too long before being able to check it out since it will premiere when the Disney+ streaming service launches in November.

In Disney+'s holiday comedy Noelle, Santa's daughter (Anna Kendrick) is full of Christmas spirit and holiday fun, but wishes she could do something more "important" like her brother Nick, who will take over for their father this Christmas. However, it doesn't look like Nick has what it takes for such a huge responsibility. Watching this, Noelle suggests Nick should take a break and get away... but when he doesn't return, Noelle must find her brother (Bill Hader) and bring him back in time to save Christmas.

From the looks of things, Noelle actually might have some pretty hilarious moments that could get be a bit riskier than what many assumed Disney+ willbe getting into. This is a good thing and should give people who were on the fence about subscribing to the new streaming service more of a reason to do so. If that wasn't enough, there's Disney's entire back catalog, which will be available from the start and won't be cycled in and out like what Netflix does with their content.

In January 2017, it was revealed that Anna Kendrick will be starring in Noelle for the upcoming Disney+ streaming service. In July 2017, Bill Hader joined the cast and in September, Billy Eichner and Shirley MacLaine joined the cast, with Julie Hagerty, Maceo Smedley, and Michael Gross stepping on board later that year. Production started in October 2017 and went through January in areas such as Vancouver, British Columbia and Whistler Olympic Park. The holiday movie was written and directed by Marc Lawrence, and produced by Suzanne Todd for Walt Disney Pictures.

The Disney+ streaming service is coming out with guns blazing as seen at the D23 Expo, but it will still have a lot of catching up to do to get even close to the content that Netflix has at this point in time. With that being said, Disney is working on a ton of additional original material and will keep adding from their vault in the years to come, along with adding newly acquired Fox programming at the same time. Today has been a big day in watching the studio flex their muscles and show the other streaming platforms exactly what they're dealing with. You can check out the trailer for Noelle thanks to the Walt Disney Studios YouTube channel.