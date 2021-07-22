Jordan Peele has revealed the name of his third feature as a director, and we now know that it will be simply called Nope. On Thursday, Peele tweeted an image of the movie's official poster, though he offered no further explanation. Along with the names of three cast members, the title Nope can be seen in all-caps popping on the poster. The release date of July 22, 2022 --- exactly one year from today --- is also shown at the bottom, along with the promise that it will be released only in theaters.

Peele's name is at the top of the poster which describes the new movie as "a new terror from the mind of Academy Award winner Jordan Peele." Also revealed are the main cast members with Nope starring Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun. Peele previously worked with Daniel Kaluuya on Get Out, which earned the actor an Oscar nomination for Best Actor. Kaluuya more recently won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role in Judas and the Black Messiah.

Keke Palmer, meanwhile, was recently nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy or Drama for her series Keke Palmer's Turnt Up with The Taylors. She has also been nominated for a Daytime Emmy for co-hosting the talk show Strahan, Sara and Keke. Last year, Palmer also hosted the MTV Video Music Awards. As an actress, she has appeared in movies like Madea's Family Reunion, Shrink, and Hustlers. Her many small screen credits include True Jackson, VP, Winx Club, Scream Queens, Berlin Station, and Scream.

Rounding out Nope's main cast is another Academy Award nominee. Steven Yeun, who's very well known for his breakout role as Glenn Rhee on The Walking Dead, has gone on to star in movies like Okja, Mayhem, and Sorry to Bother You. He's also a voice actor with main roles in the animated shows Final Space, Tuca & Bertie, and Invincible. For his role in Lee Isaac Chung's acclaimed drama Minari, Yeun was nominated for Best Actor at the Academy Awards, becoming the first Asian-American actor to receive the honor.

Jordan Peele has always been very tight-lipped about his projects prior to release, so we may not hear much else about Nope in the near future. What we know is that Peele wrote the script and serves as director and producer. Ian Cooper of Peele's Monkeypaw Productions is also producing. Senior VP of production Sara Scott and creative executive Tony Ducret will oversee the project for Universal.

Previously best known for his work in comedy before becoming a movie director, Peele made his directorial debut in 2017 with the critical hit Get Out. Earning Peele an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, the movie's success instantly established him as a filmmaker to be taken seriously in Hollywood, despite his comedy background. His follow-up Us similarly found great success when it was released in 2019, impressing critics and pulling in tremendous profits at the box office.

Nope is scheduled to be released in theaters on July 22, 2022. There's no telling when Peele will be divulging any new information with a full year left to go until the movie's premiere. The new poster comes to us from Jordan Peele.