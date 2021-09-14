Norm Macdonald's famous friends are banding together to pay tribute to the late comedian in the wake of his shocking death. For nearly a decade, Macdonald had secretly been battling cancer. He ultimately lost that battle on Tuesday when it was announced that the Saturday Night Live favorite had died at the age of 61.

Many Hollywood stars and fellow comedians are now paying tribute to Norm MacDonald on social media. This includes Artie Lange, who co-starred in the 1998 comedy Dirty Work with Macdonald. Posting a photo of himself with Norm, Artie said, "I will miss you forever!"

"I am absolutely devastated about Norm MacDonald," says Conan O'Brien, who had Norm on as a guest on his talk show on many memorable occasions. "Norm had the most unique comedic voice I have ever encountered and he was so relentlessly and uncompromisingly funny. I will never laugh that hard again. I'm so sad for all of us today."

Seth Rogen tweeted, "Oh f**k. I was a huge fan of Norm Macdonald and I essentially ripped off his delivery when I first started acting. I would stay up specifically to watch him on talk shows. He was the funniest guest of all time. We lost a comedy giant today. One of the the all time greats. RIP."

Jim Carrey tweeted, "My dear friend Norm MacDonald passed after a brave 10 year battle. He was one of our most precious gems. An honest and courageous comedy genius. I love him."

"NOOOOO GODDAMIT," says Patton Oswalt. "Oh my God what is even happening. Good bye, Norm. You were never not 100% hilarious."

NOOOOO GODDAMIT. Oh my God what is even happening.



Referring to Macdonald's legednary bit on The Comedy Central Roast of Bob Saget, comedian Brian Posehn told this story: "One of the hardest times I've ever laughed was during the Bob Saget Roast as @normmacdonald ate it on purpose, gleefully digging in on a bit that the live audience wasn't buying. Meanwhile, the other comics and myself were in tears and in awe of one of the funniest humans ever."

Former host of The Daily Show Jon Stewart tweeted, "No one could make you break like Norm Macdonald. Hilarious and unique. F**k cancer."

Filmmaker Edgar Wright (Last Night in Soho) said, "Of the many addictive rabbit holes you can disappear down on the internet, the most pleasurable is 'Norm MacDonald chat show appearances'. Thanks for all the laughs Norm, very sorry to see you go."

Gilbert Gottfried posted a photo of himself with Macdonald, Bob Saget, and Jeff Ross. The caption reads, "This photo was taken after I was a guest on Norm's show. At dinner the laughs just continued nonstop. He will be missed. RIP Norm Macdonald."

A tweet from Seth MacFarlane reads: "To so many people in comedy, me included, there was nobody funnier than Norm MacDonald. You always hoped he would hang around after the work was done, just so you could hear his stories and get a laugh. So hilarious and so generous with his personality. I'm gonna miss him."

And Star Wars actor Mark Hamill wrote, "One of the funniest people #SNL ever produced is gone, but will never be forgotten. I've spent many an hour on YouTube over the years enjoying all the characters he gave us. In a word: HILARIOUS.Rolling on the floor laughingThanks for a lifetime of laughs."

As one of the most beloved comedians of today, Macdonald's passing is hitting hard for a lot of people. He will be badly missed by fans all across the world. You can check out what some of his other celebrity friends and fans are saying on Twitter.

