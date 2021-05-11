a fixture in Hollywood for nearly a full century, Norman Lloyd has passed away. An actor, producer, and director who's been in show business since 1923, Lloyd might be best known for his role as Dr. Daniel Auschlander in the medical drama series St. Elsewhere in the 1980s, though that's just one of many, many roles appreciated by his fans. Sadly, a family friend recently confirmed to Deadline that Lloyd died in his sleep on May 10 at his Los Angeles home at the age of 106.

"Norman had a great third act, with an annual birthday party until age 105 filled with notables," Dean Hargrove, Lloyd's close friend and a fellow TV producer, said of Lloyd's life and legacy. "He was active until the end, steeped in great stories about the early days of Hollywood and New York theater."

Other friends of Lloyd have also been paying tribute. Posting a photo of herself with Lloyd and her father, film critic Leonard Maltin, Maltin On Movies podcast co-host Jessie Maltin tweeted: "He played tennis with Charlie Chaplin, became Hitchcock's right hand, and worked with everyone from Orson Welles to Amy Schumer. Time spent with him was nothing short of glorious. Calling Norman Lloyd a friend was truly an honor-we love you sir. RIP."

"Oh Norman Lloyd you were so kind to me when I was a kid starting out. May you Rest In Peace dear man," actress Rosanna Arquette also tweeted.

Sometimes referred to as Hollywood's longest-living star, Lloyd began his career as a vaudeville performer as a child, becoming a full-fledged professional by the age of nine. He began his acting career with Orson Welles' Mercury Theater and was a part of its very first production, a take on Shakespeare's Julius Caesar. Lloyd then picked up a role in Welles' legendary movie Citizen Kane, though he wound up leaving the project during pre-production.

Lloyd's movie debut would officially come in Alfred Hitchcock's 1942 movie Saboteur, which featured the actor in the role of a spy who falls from the top of the Statue of Liberty. When he later picked up work as a director, Lloyd continued to collaborate with Hitchcock by directing multiple installments of the series Alfred Hitchcock Presents. As an actor, Lloyd also appeared in various stories on the show.

Ultimately, Lloyd appeared in more than 60 movies and TV shows. Along with his popular role on St. Elsewhere and his work with Hitchcock, Lloyd's other notable roles include working with Charlie Chaplin in Limelight (1952) and parts in Dead Poets Society, The Age of Innocence, and Trainwreck. He also had a big role on the TV series Seven Days and played Professor Galen on Star Trek: The Next Generation, with other TV credits including Modern Family, Wings, The Twilight Zone, and Murder, She Wrote.

At this time, our thoughts go out to Lloyd's family and friends mourning the loss of his passing. During his lengthy career, Norman delivered some truly incredible work that will ensure that his legacy lives on forever. May he rest in peace. This news comes to us from Deadline.