Norman Reedus is Johnny Blaze in a new piece of Ghost Rider fan art, leading to some fans wondering why this casting hasn't actually happened yet. Of course, Reedus is best known for his fan favorite role as zombie slayer Daryl Dixon on The Walking Dead, a role he's been playing since the very start of the series in 2010. He'll reprise in a spinoff when the show ends next year, but that doesn't mean he isn't open to appearing in other major franchises.

In the past, Norman Reedus has named Ghost Rider as a comic book character he would love to play. It's a potential casting that makes a ton of sense, given Reedus' unique look along with his love for motorcycles. He hasn't given up hope on playing the fiery superhero in a new movie or TV series for Marvel and is only waiting on someone in charge over there to give him the call. After mentioning as much in a recent interview, Reedus became the subject of new Ghost Rider fan art from Mizuriau on Instagram, which you can see below.

In the caption, Mizuriau writes: "Been having a great time rewatching The Walking Dead from start to finish. In a recent interview with @comicbook, Norman Reedus said he would love to play Ghost Rider. The guy is a legend, would be so down to see him as Ghost Rider, so here's a fun mockup I did. Hope you like it!"

As the artist notes in the caption, the artwork was inspired by an interview with Reedus at ComicBook.com. Stressing that he's still eager to play Johnny Blaze, Reedus said, "The Ghost Rider conversation has been coming up for years, and yeah, tell them to put me in it. I want to play Ghost Rider. That would be great. So, I don't know, call somebody, make that happen. I want to do it."

The actor added: "I want a fire skull. I want my face to turn into a fire skull and whip a chain around. That would be great... I got 12 [motorcycles]. I'd just pick one. I'll do it, yeah."

There have been various iterations of Ghost Rider in Marvel fiction with many different characters taking on the moniker. Johnny Blaze, perhaps the most well known of the different versions of Ghost Rider, was famously played by Nicolas Cage in two movies that were released in theaters in 2007 and 2011. The rights have since reverted from Sony Pictures to Marvel Studios but there hasn't yet been a Ghost Rider in movies since.

On the small screen, Gabriel Luna played the Robbie Reyes version of Ghost Rider in the Marvel series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. In 2019, it was announced that Hulu was developing a Ghost Rider series with Luna reprising his role as Reyes, and the plan was for it to premiere in 2020. Hulu ultimately opted not to move forward with the show, continuing to leave Ghost Rider on ice.

Reedus can be seen back in the role of Daryl Dixon when The Walking Dead returns with its eleventh and final season on Aug. 22, 2021. The artwork of Reedus as Ghost Rider was created by Mizuri on Instagram.