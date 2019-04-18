If you miss the 1980's, then you're going to love NostalgiaCon 2019, an exciting showcasing of the stars, music, fashion, fun and excitement that made the '80's the decade to remember. Kicking off with an opening celebration on July 4, the full event will be open on July 5 and 6 at the Anaheim Convention Center.

NostalgiaCon 2019 is an All-'80s-all-the-time destination for hit TV show cast reunions, box office mega stars, unforgettable live concerts, exclusive panel sessions, cosplay competitions, memorabilia and collectibles and so much more.

Among the NostagiaCon 2019 highlights include Back to the Future star Christopher Lloyd makes a special stop in our timeline for meet and greets. Even more exciting are the cast reunions galore.

Corey Feldman, Ke Huy Quan and Sean Astin join for a very special The Goonies get-together. Loni Anderson and Howard Hesseman team-up for a look back at WKRP in Cincinnati. Steve Guttenberg and Michael Winslow reunite for a fond look at the frenetic film franchise, Police Academy. And Erik Estrada, Larry Wilcox and Robert Pine return for a rare retrospective on TV's top cop show of all time, C.H.i.P.s.

The stars who made the 80's really shine are also on hand. Val Kilmer, who earned global recognition from such film roles as Real Genius, Top Gun, Willow and Batman will be joining the party. We can also expect to see Barbara Eden, star of the milestone comedy I Dream of Jeannie. Best yet, Judge Reinhold, the prolific actor whose massive credits include Ruthless People, Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Gremlins, and both trilogies for Beverly Hills Cop and The Santa Clause will be making a rare live apperance.

We're also getting original MTV VJ Mark Goodman, Max Headroom's Matt Frewer, legendary WWE wrestler and all-around tough guy Jake the Snake, The voice of evil-doer Skeletor from the '80's #1 animated series He-Man and Masters of the Universe, Alan Oppenheimer and so many more.

NostalgiaCon 2019 is 1980's pop culture at its very best - a gathering of high energy fun and high-profile entertainment that boasts the celebrities, sports legend, music artists from a decade that continues to inspire to this day. Early Bird General Admission tickets (purchased before April 30) are priced at $79 dollars for a 1-day pass and $150 dollars for the entire convention. To purchase tickets or for more ticket information, visits www.nostalgiacon80s.com. And be sure to keep your eyes peeled on the NostalgiaCon website for continuing celebrity and feature attraction announcements!