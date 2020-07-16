Creepy Ex-Boyfriend Productions has provided us with an exclusive trailer for their upcoming comedy Notzilla. We've seen a lot of takes on the Godzilla franchise over the years, but Notzilla truly sets itself apart from the rest of the pack. Creepy Ex-Boyfriend Productions have joined forces with distributors Indie Rights for digital and Allied Vaughn for the physical media releases of the hilarious award-winning kaiju comedy spoof, which is set for release on August 18th.

When a scientist from Japan smuggles a monster's egg into the United States, what could possibly go wrong when it actually hatches? Notzilla shows us exactly what can and will go wrong, even though it could have all been avoided. The key to this monster is keeping him away from booze. Once he gets a sip, he grows and doesn't stop. The race is on as the alcoholic monster drinks beer and wreaks havoc, while the Japanese scientist tries to shrink it, and a crazed weapons physicist tries to nuke the monster-and possibly take the entire city of Cincinnati with it.

The trailer for Notzilla lays everything out for potential audiences. We see the adorable baby hatchling come into his new home in the United States, as scientists look on and wonder what its temperament might be. Things seem to be perfectly normal until he gets into some beer and begins to grow uncontrollably. The special effects are all done on a budget and everything has a hilarious wink and a nod to how cheap everything looks. Notzilla is completely self-aware, and that's all a part of the comedy's charm, as the trailer proves.

Not surprisingly, this hilarious send-up of classic monster movies has won best comedy awards at multiple film festivals over the last year. It seems that audiences can't get enough of a Japanese scientist accidentally releasing a giant beer-guzzling monster in the U.S., who must save it-and the city before everything gets nuked. And who can blame them? It's 2020 and we need all the laughs we can get at the moment, which means the world is totally ready for a Godzilla spoof with a hint of Gremlins. Notzilla looks like it could be a cult classic once it arrives on VOD and DVD next month.

Notzilla is directed by Mitch Teemley and produced by Aymie Majerski and Teemley. The comedy stars Frederic Eng-Li, Tifani Ahren Davis, Tim Bensch, Samantha Russell, Michael Bath, Becca Kravitz, and Spencer Lackey. Notzilla is the Winner of 7 Top Awards at multiple Comedy Film Festivals including, Best Feature Film - Florida Comedy Film Festival, Best Comedy Feature - Will Rogers Motion Picture Festival, Best in Show - Con Nooga Film Festival, Best Actress, Feature (Tifani Ahren Davis) - Florida Comedy Film Festival, Best Actress, Feature (Tifani Ahren Davis) - Simply Indie Film Fest, Best Humor - Top Indie Film Awards, and Best Sound - Top Indie Film Awards. You can check out our exclusive trailer for Notzilla above.