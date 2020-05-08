Marvel Studios is rumored to be actively developing a Nova solo project. It's not clear if the upcoming project will be for the big screen or a Disney+ series. This isn't the first time that Nova has come up over the years. In 2018, Ant-Man co-writer Adam McKay revealed that the project had been in the works for a long time. "I think they're kicking a Nova idea around," McKay said at the time. However, we haven't heard much since then, though James Gunn gets asked about it all the time.

Late last year rumors started to swirl about a possible Nova introduction at the end of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 4 or sometime in Phase 5. With the world's current state of affairs, it's impossible to tell when we could see an introduction, though it's possible we could see the character turn up in another project before getting a proper solo movie. Plus, it's unclear who will be taking on the title since more than a few have in the comics, including Richard Rider and Sam Alexander.

Nova is the superhero character Marvel fans have wanted ever since Guardians of the Galaxy hit theaters. The Nova Corps was an important part of the first installment, so it seems like Richard Rider would be the obvious choice, though that has obviously not been confirmed at this time. Rider is a human who was given powers from the last surviving member of Nova Corps, Rhomann Dey on Earth. MCU fans will recognize the last name since it's the name of the Nova officer played by John C. Reilly in the first Guardians movie.

Nova has some pretty incredible powers, including superhuman strength, speed, and durability. In some of the comics, the character has the Xandarian Worldmine, which "allows him almost unlimited control of the Nova Force and grants him energy projection and absorption." Xandar was destroyed at the beginning of Infinity War. The planet was decimated by Thanos in order to obtain the Power Stone, so we could see Rhomann Dey, if he survived, head to Earth in an effort to find some help. This is just speculation at this point in time.

James Gunn has talked about Nova quite a bit over the years since MCU fans were under the impression that the character was going to show up in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. However that didn't end up happening, which has fans looking at Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is a possibility. Gunn was misquoted a few years ago when a headline claimed he had confirmed Nova for the third installment. "Well... I've said we've discussed it and it's possible. I didn't mean to confirm plans," Gunn said at the time. It seems Gunn is about to get asked a lot more about Nova in the next few days, so we'll have to wait and see what he says. The Nova news was first reported by The Illuminerdi.