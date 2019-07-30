Oscar bait biopics and prestige dramas aren't the only things on the menu in November. Terminator: Dark Fate and Charlie's Angels bring the action sequel bombast, with Midway giving the Roland Emmerich big-budget spectacle treatment to World War II.

The Shining sequel Doctor Sleep arrives hot on the heels of It: Chapter 2 with horror indie The Lodge also on tap for those who like a little post-Halloween darkness.

November 1

Terminator: Dark Fate (Nov 01)

Toss out everything you remember about Terminator: Rise of the Machines, Terminator Salvation, and The Sarah Connor Chronicles (we've already forgotten Terminator Genisys), because Terminator: Dark Fate picks up the story after Terminator 2: Judgment Day as if none of the other sequels, TV shows, or comics ever happened.

Terminator and Judgment Day director James Cameron didn't return to direct (he's making a zillion Avatar sequels, remember?) but he does serve as a producer, with Linda Hamilton and (of course) Arnold Schwarzenegger returning to the franchise.

Hamilton, who was once married to Cameron (they have a daughter, Josephine, together) hasn't starred in a Terminator movie in nearly 30 years. Cameron hasn't worked on Terminator in as many years either, but he's got a story credit on this one. Edward Furlong returns as well, though the extent of his role remains to be seen.

Harriet (Nov 01)

The first trailer for this biopic about 19th Century icon Harriet Tubman, the abolitionist and activist personally responsible for freeing several slaves via the Underground Railroad, arrived with some controversy earlier this month. (Some folks decried the casting of a British actress in the lead role of what is a quintessentially American hero.)

Harriet was directed and co-written by actress and filmmaker Kasi Lemmons, whose films Eve's Bayou and Talk to Me earned trophies like the Independent Spirit Award, Black Film Award, Director's Achievement Award, and the Image Award, among others.

Arctic Dogs (Nov 01)

Arctic Dogs, previously titled Arctic Justice: Thunder Squad, is a computer animated comedy with an environmentalist bent. The movie's villain, voiced by John Cleese, has an evil plan to accelerate global warming and melt the ice caps in order to flood the world and become its ruler. Jeremy Renner voices the movie's hero, Swifty, an arctic fox who works in a mailroom but dreams of a bigger and more important life.

The voice cast also includes Heidi Klum, Omar Sy, Michael Madsen, Laurie Holden, Anjelica Huston, Tommy Lee Jones, Alec Baldwin, and James Franco, in his first major feature film since The Ballad of Buster Scruggs. (Indie drama The Pretenders, which Franco directed, opens in September. It debuted at an Italian film festival last year.)

November 08

Doctor Sleep (Nov 08)

Stephen King's sequel to The Shining gets the big screen treatment courtesy of Mike Flanagan, the creator, director, writer, editor, and producer of the anthology TV series The Haunting of Hill House who previously adapted King's Gerald's Game in 2017.

The success of 2017's It helped secure financing for the project which has gestated since the novel was published in 2013 (several decades after the 1977 original).

Ewan McGregor stars as a grownup Danny Torrence, the big wheel riding and psychic powered boy bedeviled by Jack Nicholson's Jack Torrence in Stanley Kubrick's classic 1980 film (an adaptation King hated so much, he remade it as a mini-series in 1997).

Grownup Danny, er "Dan," now struggles with alcoholism, just as King himself did early in his career. Actor Carl Lumbly plays Dick Hallorann, the Overlook Hotel cook made famous by Catman Carruthers. The character, who calls his psychic ability "the shining," is killed by the elder Torrance in Kubrick's film but survived in King's book. (Dick makes a brief appearance in Pearl, a novel by King's wife, Tabitha, and is mentioned in It.)

Midway (Nov 08)

Roland Emmerich delivered bombastic big screen action like few other big budget filmmakers in Independence Day and The Day After Tomorrow. The director puts his eye for spectacle on World War II with Midway, set during the Battle of Midway.

Midway stars Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson, Luke Evans, Aaron Eckhart, Nick Jonas, Mandy Moore, Dennis Quaid, and Woody Harrelson. Filming took place in Honolulu, Hawaii and Montreal, Quebec. November 8 is the Friday of Veterans Day Weekend.

November 15

Charlie's Angels (Nov 15)

It's been almost 20 years since music video director turned filmmaker McG adapted the hit '70s "investigative agent" show Charlie's Angels for the big screen with Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu, and producer Drew Barrymore as the iconic action trio. Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle followed in 2003, but a third film took another 16 years to materialize.

Directed by Elizabeth Banks, who also wrote the screenplay (based on a story from two writers) and stars as one of many "Bosleys" in the new film, 2019's Charlie's Angels is not a remake. Rather, it's said to acknowledge events from the TV show and McG films.

The newest Angels are played by Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska.

Ford v Ferrari (Nov 15)

It's a greenlight for Oscar time! Award season magnets Christian Bale and Matt Damon play automotive rivals in a story based on real life events. Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt were rumored to star originally, before James Mangold came onboard. It's the Walk the Line director's first film since 2013's The Wolverine and 2017's acclaimed Logan.

Mangold (and if we're counting that Thor: Ragnarok cameo, Damon) aren't the only Marvel movie veterans involved with Ford v Ferrari. The Walking Dead veteran Jon Bernthal, who starred as Frank Castle in season two of Marvel's Daredevil and both seasons of The Punisher spinoff on Netflix, plays famous Ford executive Lee Iacoca.

The Lodge (Nov 15)

Halloween will have come and gone but horror has no season. The Lodge debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in January and was acquired by Neon, the production and distribution company co-founded by Alamo Drafthouse Cinema CEO Tim League.

The Lodge incorporates mystery, trauma, and religious zeal. The cast includes Jaeden Lieberher, Lia McHugh, Alicia Silverstone, Richard Armitage, and Riley Keough.

November 22

Frozen II (November 22)

The excellent Rickroll (Ralphroll?) in Ralph Breaks the Internet, which promised an early look at Disney's Frozen II only to deliver John C. Reilly's hamfisted video game antihero singing Rick Astley's 1987 hit "Never Gonna Give You Up" instead, was but one indicator of the massive excitement surrounding Frozen II.

Ever since elementary school kids and their parents started humming "Let it Go" to themselves back in November 2013 a sequel to the $1.27 billion dollar box office hit seemed all but assured. The long wait will finally be over, six years after Anna and Elsa first dazzled audiences in Disney's wintery 3D computer-animated musical fantasy.

Codirectors Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee return for Frozen II, which is set three years after the events of the original. Lee was the first woman to direct a Walt Disney Animation Studios feature film and the first female director with a billion dollar hit. Lee co-wrote Wreck-It Ralph and was Executive Producer on Ralph Breaks the Internet.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (Nov 22)

Could Tom Hanks be any more perfect for this role? The one-time sitcom actor turned Academy Award winning powerhouse adds Fred Rogers to the list of real like folks he's portrayed on the big screen, a distinguished list that includes his roles in Philadelphia, Apollo 13, Catch Me if You Can, Captain Phillips, Sully, and Saving Mr. Banks.

The biopic focuses on the relationship between reporter Lloyd Vogel, played by Emmy Award winner Matthew Rhys from TV's The Americans, and the host of the beloved children's program Mister Rogers' Neighborhood. Vogel is based on real-life Esquire writer Tom Junod, who wrote this excellent piece called "Can You Say... Hero?" in 1998.

The Rhythm Section (Nov 22)

Reed Morano is an accomplished director and cinematographer who has won an Emmy and a Directors Guild Award for her work on the first season of The Handmaid's Tale, making her the first woman to win an Emmy and a DGA for directing a drama series.

Morano directs The Rhythm Section from writer Mark Burnell's adaptation of his own novel by the same name, a revenge thriller starring Blake Lively and Jude Law. James Bond franchise mavens Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli are producers.

In December 2017, production was halted temporarily after Lively injured her hand filming an action sequence on location in Dublin, Ireland.

November 29

Knives Out (Nov 29)

The world's love affair with Chris Evans is so all consuming that gifs of his scene-stealing jokes sprang up on Twitter within minutes of the first trailer for Knives Out, faster than Captain America put his life on the line to save others.

A murder mystery caper that will most certainly be better than Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston's lazily titled, um, Murder Mystery (Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score: 38%), Knives Out's ensemble cast includes Evans, Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer. Movies like Murder on the Orient Express, Clue, Murder by Death, and Death on the Nile served as inspiration.

The neo-noir black comedy also promises a cameo from one of writer/director Rian Johnson's recent Star Wars collaborators, Frank Oz. It's Johnson's first film since The Last Jedi, arriving less than a month before JJ Abrams' The Rise of Skywalker.

The 45 year-old Johnson is no stranger to neo-noir. His first feature film was the critically-acclaimed hardboiled detective story Brick, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt. It subverted many of the genre's tropes by making most of its characters modern high school students, while strictly adhering (with loving faithfulness) to noir-ish dialogue. (Incidentally, Brick was the first movie this writer ever ordered from Netflix, circa 2006.)

Like Ford v Ferrari, Knives Out will make its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival.