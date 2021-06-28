2013's Now You See Me was an unexpected box-office hit. Despite not featuring any particularly huge stars, the film's slick visuals and hints of mystery pertaining to the world of illusionists made for a sizeable box office haul. In 2016, a sequel was released, titled Now You See Me 2. The director of the movie, Jon M. Chu explained to Collider why the sequel was not called Now You Don't, due to the marketing department's strange hang-up regarding "don't."

"We tried very hard to call it Now You Don't, but the marketing department - this is true - said, 'We don't like the word don't in a title.' And we were like, 'Whuh? This is like the perfect literal title.' And they were like, 'No, we're calling it Now You See Me 2.' Can we at least get an extra word or something? ... It breaks my heart when I see that, because I'm like, 'Yeah, we should've called it that.' I agree."

The Now You See Me franchise deals with a mysterious organization known as the "Eye," consisting of a powerful cadre of illusionists who use their influence to bring order to the world. The convoluted mythology of the series sees four new illusionists, called the "Four Horsemen" being inducted into the "Eye" and tasked with exposing the machinations of evil tycoon, Arthur Tressler.

The Jon M. Chu directed sequel saw the Horsemen taking on a new villain, in the shape of Tressler's son, as they come to have a deeper understanding of what exactly the "Eye" does to keep balance in the world. There are plenty of secrets still left to be explored in the series, which is why it was not surprising when Nathan Kahane, President of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, announced last year that the writer of American Hustle, Eric Warren Singer, had signed on to write the script for Now You See Me 3.

"Eric has always been fascinated with the fine art of deception and illusion in all of its forms and he came to us with a great story that takes the mythology of Now You See Me and pushes the 'Four Horsemen' to a whole new level with our key returning cast and new characters. The Now You See Me franchise has been built on keeping the audience surprised and guessing. Any great magician knows, you can't keep doing the same tricks. And Eric and his team of illusionists have something special up their sleeve for this new film."

Apart from featuring the return of the original cast, Now You See Me 3 should also answer some questions that were left unanswered in the previous two films. Particularly relating to the dynamic between magic skeptic Thaddeus Bradley, played by Morgan Freeman, and secret magician Dylan Rhodes, played by Mark Ruffalo.

Despite starting out as enemies, the two found themselves teaming up in Now You See Me 2, and the movie ended with Dylan following in Thaddeus' footsteps. It remains to be seen how the dynamic between the two will continue to evolve in later films in the series. This news originates at Collider.