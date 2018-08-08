What the world needs now is another movie adaptation of The Nutcracker. And guess who answered the call? Disney is here with a sugar-laced treat, and it's sure to give you a rush. Today, we have the brand-new trailer and a very colorful poster for the 2018 holiday movie The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.

All Clara (Mackenzie Foy) wants is a key, a one-of-a-kind key that will unlock a box that holds a priceless gift. A golden thread, presented to her at godfather Drosselmeyer's (Morgan Freeman) annual holiday party, leads her to the coveted ke, which promptly disappears into a strange and mysterious parallel world. It's there that Clara encounters a soldier named Phillip (Jayden Fowora-Knight), a gang of mice and the regents who preside over three Realms: Land of Snowflakes, Land of Flowers and Land of Sweets. Clara and Phillip must brave the ominous Fourth Realm, home to the tyrant Mother Ginger (Helen Mirren), to retrieve Clara's key and hopefully return harmony to the unstable world. Starring Keira Knightley as the Sugar Plum Fairy, Disney's new holiday feature film "The Nutcracker and the Four Realms" is directed by Lasse Hallström and Joe Johnston, and inspired by E.T.A. Hoffmann's classic tale.

This update of the classic Nutcracker suite will arrive in theaters just in time for the big holiday season, hitting screens on November 2nd, 2018. We ain't getting any more Star Wars or Marvel movies for the rest of the year folks. So this is it. This is what Disney's wrapping up for us, and sticking under the tree as an early gift.

The movie was co-directed by Lasse Hallstrom and Joe Johnston, with producers Mark Gordon, and Larry Franco working alongside Executive producers Sara Smith and Lindy Goldstein. As you can see in the trailer provided below, they have crafted something that is unique and weird while holding true to the Nutcracker mythos.

It may seem like this movie has been a long-time coming, as the first trailer arrived around Christmas last year. You might have noticed this new sneak peek looks a bit different with select new footage not seen that first time around. Just as the first trailer was being introduced by Disney, this magical adventure was heading off for reshoots under a whole new directorial team. While Lasse Hallstrom did the first round of production, Joe Johnston stepped in for some significant changes.

Hallstrom continued to oversea the film all the way through to the end, so he didn't give up on his baby. The movie was just in need of some important scenes, which were helmed by Captain America director Joe Johnston with an eye towards action and adventure, enlivening this retelling with a little spice. Johnston shot for an addition 32 days, with new script pages coming in from Oscar winning writer Tom McCarthy. Ashleigh Powell turned in Hallstrom's working version of the script, serving as a first time writer making her feature debut. About handing over the movie to someone else, Hallstrom seemed happy with the decisions being made, and as you can see, both men are receiving full credit for the work that is being put on display.

So, delve in and take a sweet, sweet bite of holiday fruitcake with the magical first trailer from Disney. We also have this cool new poster. Let's just hope Disney doesn't have another Wrinkle in Time on their hands. Older actresses with wildly colored hairdos, little girls going on a life affirming journey. I don't know, Disney. Let's hope the holiday aspect here helps this one to crash and burn a little less.