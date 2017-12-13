Disney's The Nutcracker and the Four Realms is undergoing some significant reshoots, with director Joe Johnston being brought on to take the helm of these additional scenes. While, lately, a move like this is often a sign that the original director was fired, that isn't the case here, with this new report claiming original director Lasse Hallstrom simply cannot direct the reshoots due to scheduling conflicts. Lasse Hallstrom is not being "sidelined" by this move, and he will still be involved in the post-production process.

Fans who attended Disney's D23 Expo this summer got the first glimpse at The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, with Disney showcasing the first Nutcracker and the Four Realms footage while announcing a November 2, 2018 release date. The D23 Expo presentation featured Los Angeles-based dancer Lil Buck, who hit the stage to demonstrate the kind of street dancing called jookin that informed the way his character moves in the film. The performance earned a standing ovation, although it isn't clear when the footage will be unveiled. Fans can watch the entire D23 live-action presentation in its entirety, though.

This new report reveals that the studio is gearing up for just over a month of reshoots, with 32 days of additional photography set, using new material written by Oscar winner Tom McCarthy (Spotlight). The original screenplay adaptation was written by Ashleigh Powell in her feature writing debut, based on the ballet by Peter Tchaikovsky and the story by E.T.A. Hoffmann. There has been no indication as to what caused the need for over a month of reshoots, but in a brief statement to The Hollywood Reporter, original director Lasse Hallstrom made it clear he thinks his film is in the right hands.

"The film is in very good hands in London while I'm away. I will return to postproduction after the holidays."

Despite the lengthy reshoots, it seems unlikely this will have any impact on the November 2, 2018 release date, where the Disney live-action adventure will have quite a bit of competition. Also hitting theaters on that date are 20th Century Fox's X-Men spin-off X-Men: Dark Phoenix, plus an untitled Paramount event film. The film largely takes place in a strange and mysterious parallel world-home to Land of Snowflakes, Land of Flowers and Land of Sweets. But it's the ominous Fourth Realm where Clara must take on a tyrant called Mother Ginger as well as a gang of mice who've stolen a coveted key from Clara.

Starring Keira Knightley as the Sugar Plum Fairy, newcomer Mackenzie Foy as Clara, Helen Mirren as Mother Ginger, Morgan Freeman as godfather Drosselmeyer, and featuring a special performance by Misty Copeland, the movie is inspired by E.T.A. Hoffmann's classic tale. The Nutcracker and the Four Realms is directed by Lasse Hallstrom and produced by Mark Gordon and Larry Franco, with Sara Smith and Lindy Goldstein executive producing. The film will open in U.S. theaters on Nov. 2, 2018. We reported last month that the highly-anticipated Narnia adaptation The Silver Chair will be Joe Johnston's last film as a director. His other directorial credits include Captain America: The First Avenger, The Rocketeer and Jurassic Park III. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news on Joe Johnston directing The Nutcracker and the Four Realms reshoots earlier today.