It seems like just yesterday that we were enjoying the sweet sights and sounds of a new The Nutcracker and the Four Realms trailer. Disney's latest take on an ancient fairy tale is sure to rot your teeth out in fine fashion. Today, we have the final trailer, which focuses on the dark side of this timeless legend.

All Clara (Mackenzie Foy) wants is a key, a one-of-a-kind key that will unlock a box that holds a priceless gift. A golden thread, presented to her at godfather Drosselmeyer's (Morgan Freeman) annual holiday party, leads her to the coveted key, which promptly disappears into a strange and mysterious parallel world. It's there that Clara encounters a soldier named Phillip (Jayden Fowora-Knight), a gang of mice and the regents who preside over three Realms: Land of Snowflakes, Land of Flowers and Land of Sweets.

Clara and Phillip must brave the ominous Fourth Realm, home to the tyrant Mother Ginger (Helen Mirren), to retrieve Clara's key and hopefully return harmony to the unstable world. Starring Keira Knightley as the Sugar Plum Fairy, Disney's new holiday feature film "The Nutcracker and the Four Realms" is directed by Lasse Hallström and Joe Johnston, and inspired by E.T.A. Hoffmann's classic tale.

Christmas comes early this year, with Disney releasing The Nutcracker and the Four Realms in U.S. theaters on November 2, just in time for all the winter holidays. The movie comes from producers Mark Gordon and Larry Franco, who are working alongside Sara Smith and Lindy Goldstein.

This trailer looks quit a bit different from the very first trailer that arrived for the movie way back in December of last year. Lasse Hallström originally served as director of this sugar-coated fantasy epic. But just after that first trailer arrived, it was announced by Disney that Captain America: The First Avenger director Joe Johnston had been brought in for some substantial reshoots. Now, both directors are sharing equal credit for the movie. Lasse Hallstrom was actually excited about Joe Johnston's contributions when he was added to the project. He said this at the time.

""The film is in very good hands in London while I'm away. I will return to postproduction after the holidays."

Though these reshoots were quite lengthy, adding some substantial new material to the story, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms managed to stay on schedule for its November release date. Now, we get one final taste of what that will be before it hits theaters, with this exciting final trailer from Disney. Warning, you may need a trip to the dentist after watching this one play out.