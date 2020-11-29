If and when the time comes for Barack Obama to have a biopic made about him, the former president of the United States would be happy to be played by Drake. Though Drake might be best known as a rapper based on his immense success in music, fans will know that he got his start as an actor, appearing in a prominent role in Degrassi: The Next Generation. He has also sporadically appeared in other roles in movies, including cameos in Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues and Think Like a Man Too.

In a recent interview for 360 With Speedy Morman, Obama spoke about a potential biopic about his life. When asked specifically if he'd be okay with Drake playing him in the movie, the 44th president praised the actor and musician, seemingly giving the possible casting the greenlight.

"I will say this, Drake seems to be able to do anything he wants. I mean, that is a talented, talented brother. So, if the time comes and he's ready..."

When asked directly if Drake had Obama's stamp of approval, Barack also had this to say.

"Drake has, more importantly I think, my household's stamp of approval. I suspect Malia and Sasha would be just fine with it."

Talk of Drake playing Obama in a movie dates back to 2010 when Drake personally volunteered to play the role, should a project go into the works anytime soon.

"I hope somebody makes a movie about Obama's life soon because I could play him," Drake said at the time. "I watch all the addresses. Anytime I see him on TV, I don't change the channel, I definitely pay attention and listen to the inflections of his voice. If you ask anyone who knows me, I'm pretty good at impressions. Slowly but surely, I'm not in the study mode because nobody's called me about anything, but I just pay attention so when the day comes I'm not scrambling to learn how to speak like him."

Although he has yet to have a biopic focused specifically on his entire life and presidency, Obama has been portrayed multiple times by other actors in the past. Most recently, he was played by Kingsley Ben-Adir on the Showtime limited series The Comey Rule. He was also played by Parker Sawyers in the 2016 romantic drama Southside with You alongside Tika Sumpter as Michelle Obama, with the movie delving into the famous couple's first date in 1989. On Saturday Night Live, he has been portrayed in sketches by Fred Armisen, Jay Pharoah, and even Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson for a sketch called "The Rock Obama."

Meanwhile, Drake has been focusing more on his music than his acting career in recent years. His sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy, is scheduled to be released in January 2021 through OVO Sound and Republic Records. The album includes the lead single "Laugh Now Cry Later," featuring Lil Durk. An official music video for the song was released in August. This news comes to us from Complex.