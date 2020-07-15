Get ready for a big, potentially juicy rumor, Star Wars fans. It seems that Hayden Christensen will be making his return to a galaxy far, far away as Anakin Skywalker. While this has yet to be confirmed by anyone at Lucasfilm, it's said the actor will be playing the part once more in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobiseries, which is being developed for Disney+. Christensen previously played the part in Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith.

Again, we must caution up top that this is just a rumor for the time being and should be treated as such. That said, it's a big enough deal for the franchise, and it makes sense for the project, so it is worth discussing. According to a new report, Hayden Christensen has closed a deal to return in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. It's mentioned specifically that he will be a series regular, which means it will be more than just a cameo. The plan was supposedly to make the announcement at Star Wars Celebration. The event was scheduled for August but was canceled in June. It's also said specifically that Christensen will be back as Anakin, which opens up some interesting questions about his alleged return.

We last saw Anakin at the end of Revenge of the Sith, with Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan defeating his former apprentice on Mustafar, leaving him for dead. Anakin was rescued by Palpatine but, given his injuries, the former Jedi needed a suit to help keep him alive. Darth Vader as we know him was born. The Obi-Wan show will be taking place after Episode III but before A New Hope. So, in this timeline, Anakin will already be Darth Vader. Will Obi-Wan be seeing Anakin in a Force dream of sorts? Will Vader be taking the helmet off? For now, we have more questions than answers.

Rumor though it may be, this is one that makes a great deal of sense. The opportunity to explore this relationship feels like a major area to take advantage of in the series. Plus, the Star Wars prequels have gained a lot more love in recent years. It also doesn't hurt that The Clone Wars animated series has a massive fanbase, with Obi-Wan and Anakin Skywalker serving as huge parts of the overall story. With that in mind, bringing Hayden Christensen back into the fold probably wouldn't be as controversial as it once might have been. Christensen did recently voice Anakin briefly in The Rise of Skywalker.

Joby Harold (Army of the Dead, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword) is writing the series, with Deborah Chow, who previously directed episodes of The Mandalorian, set to direct. Plot details are mostly being kept under wraps, but Ewan McGregor previously revealed that the show will use the same technology used to bring The Mandalorian to life. Production is expected to begin sometime in 2021. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via LRM Online.