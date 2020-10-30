While fans wait patiently for the live-action Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi series, they can sit back and enjoy this animated reminder of the Jedi master's journey through the saga. Coming courtesy of Star Wars Kids, the short reimagines classic moments from Obi-Wan's history, giving them new life and imbuing them with the kind of epic, high-paced energy that can only be achieved through animation.

The short, titled Obi-Wan Kenobi: Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures covers the legendary Jedi's entire journey through the prequels, and the many battles he has endured, from Darth Maul to General Grievous to his friend-turned-enemy Anakin Skywalker, with Dante Basco providing some of the voice-over to set the tone.

The Star Wars: Galaxy of Adventures aims to bring a fresh, new perspective on some of the iconic characters from the beloved franchise, with the animated shorts celebrating the characters and stories of a galaxy far, far away. The shorts will no doubt act as introductions for younger viewers who perhaps weren't even born when the prequels were first released, and feature a bright, colorful art style, as well as exciting action, and insight into the some of the saga's greatest themes.

If nothing else, the short acts as a stunning reminder of just how exciting the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi live-action series could be once it hits screens. Ewan McGregor is set to reprise the role, and has previously offered some insight into the show, as well as reflecting on the backstage dilemmas that kept the show from happening for so long. "The scripts are really good," he said. "I saw 90% of the writing and I really liked it. All this bullsh-t about creative differences and all that stuff, none of it is true. We just pushed the dates ... last episode, [Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker] came out, everyone had more time to read the stuff that had been written, and they felt that they wanted to do more work on it."

Star Wars fans have been asking for a standalone Obi-Wan Kenobi series for quite some time, and, while we await more details about the series, McGregor revealed recently that in-costume camera tests with the actor as the iconic Jedi master have already taken place. "I walked into the dressing room. There were my beige cloaks and my belts and boots...It was my old costume," McGregor said while appearing on the Happy Sad Confused! Podcast. "It was amazing! I'm very excited- I really am very excited about it... We've been talking about doing (the series) for four, five, maybe more years... I'm excited about the fact that it's a series as opposed to a movie. It gives us more space. And I'm mainly excited because of The Mandalorian series which I thought was really good."

McGregor has not worn Jedi robes for about 15 years, since the release of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, so it's no surprise that he should be so excited to see his old Jedi ensemble. Star Wars fans everywhere are no doubt already getting chills just thinking about the actor once again donning his hooded cloak and igniting his lightsaber.

The Mandalorian and Better Call Saul's Deborah Chow is set to direct the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, which will hopefully hit Disney+ sometime in 2022. This comes to us from Star Wars Kids.