BossLogic has created two awesome Obi-Wan Kenobi posters that celebrate the return of Hayden Christensen's Darth Vader. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy confirmed that Christensen was going to star alongside Ewan McGregor in the upcoming Disney+ series last week, during Disney's investor presentation. Star Wars fans were blown away by the news, although Christensen had been rumored to be a part of the series for over a year. Now, it's time to imagine what the Darth Vader and Obi-Wan will be up to within the storyline.

Both of BossLogic's Obi-Wan Kenobi posters are dark in tone, which makes sense since the focus is Darth Vader. Obi-Wan is nowhere to be found as we see Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker magically blend into Darth Vader's iconic black helmet. Below that is an Imperial Star Destroyer with some TIE Fighters and a silhouette of Lord Vader below with his red lightsaber. The second of the posters takes on a different kind of feel.

The second BossLogic poster for Obi-Wan Kenobi also does not feature the main protagonist. Instead, we see the Death Star and an Imperial Star Destroyer used to accentuate Darth Vader's helmet. The same silhouette of Vader from the first poster is utilized again. If both posters were official, Star Wars fans would more than likely start freaking out because of how well-done they are, while promoting the return of Hayden Christensen. With that being said, it will be interesting to see how Disney+ and Lucasfilm go about promoting the upcoming show now that the cat is out of the bag.

During the official Obi-Wan Kenobi announcement, Kathleen Kennedy shared exclusive footage about the making of the series to investors. It was not streamed out to the general public, but comments from Hayden Christensen, Ewan McGregor, and director Deborah Chow have found their way online. Christensen had this to say.

"It was such an incredible journey playing Anakin Skywalker. Of course, Anakin and Obi-Wan weren't on the greatest of terms when we last saw them... It will be interesting to see what an amazing director like Deborah Chow has in store for us all. I'm excited to work with Ewan again. It feels good to be back."

Ewan McGregor said, "There's a hunger for this character to come back. The fans have been waiting long enough, you know?" Deborah Chow added, "This is quite a dark time that we're coming into with him, just being a Jedi - it's not safe. There's Jedi hunters out there." McGregor noted, "We start on Tatooine, and we go on a rollicking adventure." Chow went on to say, "we couldn't tell the story of Obi-Wan Kenobi without addressing Anakin or Vader." McGregor adds, "The most beautiful thing of all is that it's brought me back together with Hayden. It'll be amazing to bring those characters back together again, very unexpectedly." You can check out the Obi-Wan Kenobi posters above and below, thanks to BossLogic's Instagram account.