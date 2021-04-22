The cast of the upcoming Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+ has found its next cast member in PEN15 star and co-creator Maya Erskine. Erskine, who has also had roles in Insecure and Scoob!, will be featured in a supporting role in at least three episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi. She joins a returning Ewan McGregor who's back to reprise the role of the titular Jedi Master.

Previously, Lucasfilm released a list of names that revealed the rest of the Obi-Wan Kenobi cast. Along with McGregor and now Maya Erskine, the movie will also bring back Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker. Other cast members include Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Moses Ingram, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

Star Wars fans may also recognize Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse, as those two were also featured previously in the franchise with McGregor and Christensen. The two previously played Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru in the prequel trilogy.

At this time, plot details are still unknown regarding Obi-Wan Kenobi, but what we know is that the series is set ten years after the events of Revenge of the Sith and about nine years before A New Hope. With both Obi-Wan and Darth Vader returning, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy has also teased that the Star Wars series will feature the "rematch of the century." Needless to say, longtime Star Wars fans are rather excited for the premiere of this series.

"The storylines are going to be really good I think," McGregor told Empire Online last year in reference to Obi-Wan Kenobi. "I'm just excited to play him again. It's been long enough since I played him before."

In another interview, McGregor later added: "The most beautiful thing of all [about the series] is that it's brought me back together with Hayden [Christensen]."

"It was such an incredible journey playing Anakin Skywalken," Christensen remarked to StarWars.com in December. "Of course, Anakin and Obi-Wan weren't on the greatest of terms when we last saw them... It will be interesting to see what an amazing director like Deborah Chow has in store for us all. I'm excited to work with Ewan again. It feels good to be back."

Several other Star Wars projects are in the works following the immense success of The Mandalorian. That show will soon be getting its own spinoff, The Book of Boba Fett, which will be released on Disney+ later this year. Other Star Wars titles announced include a Rogue One prequel following Cassian Andor, Rangers of the New Republic, and another Mandalorian spinoff about Ahsoka Tano.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is currently in pre-production with plans to start filming in the very near future. Kathleen Kennedy is executive producing alongside Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor and writer Joby Harold. Carmen Cuba served as casting director. Chow is also on board to direct the six-episode series after helming two episodes of The Mandalorian. A release date on Disney+ hasn't yet been announced. This news comes to us from Deadline.