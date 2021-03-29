Ewan McGregor won't be alone in Lucasfilm's upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series, as the rest of the cast has been officially announced. News of McGregor stepping back into his famous Star Wars role isn't new, as we've known since the D23 Expo last year that the series was in production with the actor back in the lead. Additional character details have largely been unknown, but we now know who will make up the main cast members of the show.

Production begins soon on Obi-Wan Kenobi, a special event series coming to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/GH3JBZxZDh — Disney+ (@disneyplus) March 29, 2021

Joining Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan, Obi-Wan Kenobi will also bring back Star Wars prequel trilogy cast members Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse, presumably to reprise their roles as Owen and Beru Lars, respectively. The series will also star Moses Ingram (The Queen's Gambit), Kumail Nanjiani (Eternals), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), Rupert Friend (Homeland), O'Shea Jackson Jr. (Godzilla: King of the Monsters), Sung Kang (Fast & Furious franchise), Simone Kessell (San Andreas), and Benny Safdie (Good Time).

Also confirmed for the series cast is Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, though his involvement was previously announced during Disney Investor Day 2020 in December. At the time, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said this would lead to the "rematch of the century," while Christensen also spoke about returning to the Star Wars role.

"It was such an incredible journey playing Anakin Skywalker," said Christensen. "Of course, Anakin and Obi-Wan weren't on the greatest of terms when we last saw them... It will be interesting to see what an amazing director like Deborah Chow has in store for us all. I'm excited to work with Ewan again. It feels good to be back."

Obi-Wan Kenobi is set 10 years after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. Given the surprises that we've seen come up on The Mandalorian, it stands to reason that Lucasfilm will likely look to do the same with Obi-Wan Kenobi, such as potentially bringing back other characters from past Star Wars movies.

One other fan favorite that we just might see is Liam Neeson, who played Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn in Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace. A lot of fans have been hoping to see him reprise the role, perhaps for a flashback scene, in Obi-Wan Kenobi. While there hasn't been any indication at this time that Neeson will be involved, the iconic actor suggested he'd be up for doing the scene if Lucasfilm gives him the call.

"Sure, I'd be up for that, yeah," Neeson told Collider in January when directly asked if he would like to appear in the Star Wars Disney+ series.

Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor, and writer Joby Harold are executive producing. Chow will also serve as director following her work on two episodes of The Mandalorian. Carmen Cuba served as casting director. Obi-Wan Kenobi will stream exclusively on Disney+, but a premiere date hasn't yet been revealed by the streamer. This news comes to us from Disney+.