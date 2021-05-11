Ewan McGregor is finally returning to play Obi-Wan Kenobi after all these years. The actor, who played the Jedi in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, is back in the saddle for the Obi-Wan Kenobi event series on Disney+, which is currently in production. While very little can be revealed at this stage, McGregor has shown off his look for the show, in addition to teasing the new costume.

The actor recently appeared as a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote his upcoming Netflix series Halston. Naturally, Kimmel tried to squeeze some details about the upcoming Star Wars show out of Ewan McGregor. That didn't work all that well but when the host asked what it was like stepping back into the costume, Ewan McGregor said the following.

"It was good. It feels great. I have to say I'm having a really, really good time. The costume is probably slightly different than you might expect. But to go back into the role, shall we say, is great. It's all still there. It feels great. There's some great scripts and great people to work with. It's great. I'm having a good time."

It appears Obi-Wan may be getting some new threads this time around. We know that the show will be picking up ten years after Revenge of the Sith. It certainly seems reasonable that the Jedi would maybe have a new outfit or two all those years later. As for the hair and beard, McGregor's hair appears to be a bit longer than it was when we last saw him.

Ewan McGregor expressed in the interview that he doesn't want to spoil anything saying, "That's the thing about all of these reveals. It just spoils it for the fans." So even if he could say more, he probably wouldn't. He did, however, praise the technology being used. The show is utilizing what is known as The Volume, which was used to bring The Mandalorian to life. It is an advanced sound stage that utilizes many screens to project real-world environments that are captured in-camera. McGregor had this to say about it.

"Before [while shooting the prequels] we did months of blue screen and green screen acting. Now, we've got this extraordinary technology where you work inside of a big screen and the backgrounds are on there. It feels much more realistic."

The only other bit of info the actor was willing to give was that he shot a special scene on Star Wars Day. "I got to play a very special scene on May the 4th, with someone very special in my life. That's all I can tell you about it." When asked if it was someone we've seen him on camera with before, McGregor replied "no."

Deborah Chow, who previously directed episodes of The Mandalorian for Disney+, is directing Obi-Wan Kenobi. Additionally, Hayden Christensen will be returning to play the role of Darth Vader. Christensen previously played Anakin Skywalker in both Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith. You can check out the full interview clip from the Jimmy Kimmel Live YouTube channel.