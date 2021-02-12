Darth Maul actor Ray Park may have just teased the iconic characters' return to the screen. There are some obvious complications about the character's current fate in the Star Wars universe, but there have been quite a few rumors about a possible return in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series, which is all set to begin filming in Los Angeles. Darth Maul is a fan-favorite character who was last seen in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

While Darth Maul is dead in most of the timelines of recently announced Star Wars live-action projects, he could possibly be alive during the Obi-Wan Kenobi series timeline. Ray Park posted an image from the makeup chair of his Darth Maul head prosthesis, with a caption that reads: "Meet me on Dathomir! SITH LIFE!" He also tagged the location as Tatooine, which has a lot of Star Wars fans wondering if the villain is returning to hunt down Obi-Wan. With that being said, Park also used a Solo hashtag, which is likely when this particular image was taken.

Ray Park has not been shy about his desire to return as Darth Maul over the years. His return in Solo raised hopes of more appearances, but the movie didn't perform up to Lucasfilm box office expectations. In an interview from 2018, Park said, "If anything ever happens in the future and the character is back, and it's me? I have a lot of great ideas of what I'd like to do with it." Since the possibility of a Solo sequel fizzled, fans have now looked towards the Obi-Wan Kenobi series for more Darth Maul.

A recent Star Wars fan theory has been floating around, which sees Darth Maul returning in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. The theory posits that Darth Vader will be on the hunt for Kenobi, which will lead him to Maul. From there, Maul will learn that Kenobi is possibly alive, which will then lead to a hunt of his own after the Empire destroys Crimson Dawn. As for whether or not this theory proves to be true, that is unclear at this point in time, but it's a theory that has been gaining more momentum over the past few weeks.

There is a lot that will need to happen, but it would be pretty amazing for Star Wars fans to see Darth Vader and Darth Maul come face to face in a live-action setting. Obviously, there are some timeline things that will have to be ironed out in order for this theory to work, but as The Mandalorian proves, Lucasfilm isn't afraid of giving the fans what they want. We'll just have to wait and see if Ray Park lands himself back in the makeup chair when the Obi-Wan Kenobi production begins this spring. You can check out Ray Parker's official Instagram tease above.