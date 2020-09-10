Ewan McGregor has revealed when the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series will begin production. A project featuring the Jedi master has been in the works for a number of years now. Star Wars fans haven't seen McGregor in the role since 2005's Revenge of the Sith, though Obi-Wan has been well represented on the animated side of things over the years with voice actor James Arnold Taylor taking over the role for The Clone Wars.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and Ewan McGregor announced the new series in the summer of 2019, which was a huge weight off of the actor's shoulders. As it turns out, McGregor was tired of lying to fans when they asked him about a possible return.

In a new interview, Ewan McGregor revealed when he will begin work on the Obi-Wan Kenobi series for Disney+. "Spring next year, we start. I'm really excited about it. It's gonna be great, I think," says the actor. This falls in line with the rumors that have been circulating over the past few months. However, there are no guarantees that the show will be able to move ahead with the public health crisis still raging on.

Kathleen Kennedy recently reiterated the fact that the Obi-Wan series will be limited. Ewan McGregor confirmed that bit of information, noting, "As I understand, it's a standalone season. We'll see. Who knows?" Star Wars fans probably wouldn't argue if they decided to make another season or two, so we'll just have to wait and see what happens in the future. Before it was a Disney+ series, the project was going to be made for the big screen, though a lot has changed since then. Deborah Chow and the producers could always look for more ways to extend the adventure.

The Mandalorian was able to get its second season finished right before the public health crisis brought everything to a halt. The creative team was able to finish the VFX for the upcoming season remotely over the summer, which is why we're seeing the show premiere on time in the fall, as opposed to getting delayed like just about everything else. The Mandalorian has set the bar pretty high for future Disney+ projects, so there will be a lot of pressure on the Obi-Wan Kenobi series to deliver.

If Deborah Chow, who also worked on season 1 of The Mandalorian, is able to get everything started in early 2021, we could very well end up seeing the Obi-Wan Kenobi series by the end of the year, or at some point in early 2022. Regardless, there are plans to get the show up and running, and in 2020, that should be some good news for Star Wars fans. It's been a weird year, to put it lightly, but at least The Mandalorian is arriving on time with 8 brand-new episodes. The interview with Ewan McGregor was originally conducted by Entertainment Tonight.