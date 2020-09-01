We have an intriguing new rumor regarding the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. The show, which is expected to be a limited series, is currently in the works for Disney+ and will see Ewan McGregor reprising his role as the famed Jedi. McGregor previously played the role in the Star Wars prequel trilogy. And that is of particular importance, as it relates to this rumor, as the show may be taking place in two different timelines. One of those timelines being The Clone Wars.

Before diving in we must caution that this is firmly in the rumor camp for right now. It should be regarded as nothing more and is merely an interesting prospect to discuss, given the implications it would have on Star Wars as a whole. The rumor came from a recent episode of the Kessel Run Transmissions YouTube show. The hosts claim that the Obi-Wan Kenobi series will be set, as previously reported by Lucasfilm, between the events of Revenge of the Sith and A New hope. But they also state that we will see Obi-Wan during The Clone Wars as well, mostly likely during flashback sequences, which opens the door for tons of possibilities.

For one, this would allow for other important characters from the franchise to pop up. Commander Cody is named specifically in the video, with Temuera Morrison, who previously played Jango Fett, set to play the part. This would make sense, as the clones were modelled after Jango Fett. Not only that but, as had been previously reported, Morrison is set to play Boba Fett in The Mandalorian season 2.

Perhaps more importantly,this would allow for Hayden Christensen to appear as Anakin Skywalker in his pre-Darth Vader days. We had previously heard rumors that Christensen was set to appear in the show. Though it seemed that would be as Vader, given the previously confirmed timeline. However, if we get flashbacks to The Clone Wars, we could see Obi-Wan and Anaking fighting side by side once again as Jedi before the fall of the Republic and the execution of Order 66. The trick there would be to not step over anything that has already been done in the animated series, which wrapped up its run with a final season earlier this year. But that seems doable. It is a compelling idea that might allow for more action, as opposed to having the series set mostly on Tatooine.

It has been reported that the show will begin filming as soon as next month. Originally, Obi-Wan was set to appear in a standalone movie. But after Solo failed to deliver at the box office, that idea was scrapped in favor of a series. Earlier this year, writer Joby Hardold was brought in to retool the series after Lucasfilm decided to make some major changes just ahead of production. Deborah Chow, who previously worked on The Mandalorian, is set to direct. No release date has been set. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. You can check out the full video from the Kessel Run Transmissions YouTube channel.