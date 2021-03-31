At least one major character from the Star Wars prequels will not be returning for the Obi-Wan Kenobi Limited Event series on Disney+. Ahmed Best has confirmed that he will not be reprising his role as Jar Jar Binks in the show, which recently announced its full cast. Best was not among the names revealed, and the actor has definitively stated that we are not in for some sort of surprise.

After Lucasfilm revealed the cast that will be joining Ewan McGregor in the upcoming show, Ahmed Best took to Twitter to congratulate them. "Congrats my friends. Looking forward to seeing all these wonderful artists on screen," Best said. A fan then suggested that Best was playing coy about Jar Jar's possible appearance. The actor then made it crystal clear that the Gungan will not be making his return to Star Wars. At least not in this show. Here's what Best had to say.

"Thanks for the love, but I will not be in this series. As much as I would've loved to be a part of it. But I'm ecstatic to see folks who I love dearly back together doing great things."

So there we have it. Love or hate Jar Jar Binks, it is hard to deny that he was a big part of the prequel trilogy. And he was friends with Obi-Wan. Having them reunite in the aftermath of Revenge of The Sith could provide some interesting material. Especially considering that it was Jar Jar who ultimately paved the way for Palpatine to take control of the senate. Be that as it may, unless something changes between now and the show's debut, this reunion won't be happening. At least not anytime soon.

Congrats my friends. Looking forward to seeing all these wonderful artists on screen. 🙏🏿🙏🏿❤️ https://t.co/OpFgphf6ov — Ahmed BEst (@ahmedbest) March 29, 2021

The cast will, however, include Hayden Christensen. The actor, who played Anakin Skywalker in both Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, is returning to play Darth Vader. We only got to see Christensen as a fully-formed Vader for mere minutes at the end of Episode III. That is finally poised to change. The rest of the cast includes Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie. Edgerton and Piesse are of particular importance, as they played Luke's uncle Owen and aunt Beru in the prequels.

Deborah Chow, who previously helmed episodes of The Mandalorian, is set to direct what is being billed as an "event series" by Lucasfilm. That suggests it will be a one-and-done. Production is set to begin in April. Joby Harold (King Arthur: Legend of the Sword) wrote the series. Executive producers include Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Chow, McGregor and Harold. Obi-Wan Kenobi does not yet have a release date set. Though, sometime in the first half of 2022 seems likely at this point. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. You can check out the post for yourself from Ahmed Best's Twitter account.