Ewan McGregor has revealed when the Obi-Wan Kenobi series for Disney+ will start filming, and it also appears that the actor is having a pretty hard time waiting to step back into his role as the iconic Jedi Master in the Star Wars universe. Speaking about the project on a recent charity stream hosted by Eddie Izzard, McGregor shed some light on the current status of Obi-Wan Kenobi. Footage of the interview was then shared on the Star Wars Leaks subreddit.

"We start making it in the late spring," Ewan McGregor reveals while also confirming the shooting location. "We're gonna be shooting it here in L.A. It's so funny, every week there's a new report. My dad keeps sending me links, saying, 'I thought you were shooting in L.A.?' Because there's another tabloid expose that we're shooting in some bizarre town somewhere... but we're not, we're shooting it in L.A."

In the interview, McGregor also explains how he's more excited to do the new Obi-Wan Kenobi series than he was to first play the role in the Star Wars prequel trilogy. This has a lot to do with the technological advancements we've seen in movies over the past two decades, as it won't involve working with quite so much blue and green screens. As McGregor explains, his desire to work on the show is also inspired by his enjoyment of The Mandalorian, as Obi-Wan Kenobi will be shot in a similar fashion.

"We're shooting it much in the way that The Mandalorian series is shot, using some of that technology," McGregor says, speaking with Izzard about their fandom of the hit Star Wars series. The actor also confirms that Jon Favreau is not involved with Obi-Wan Kenobi, but The Mandalorian director Deborah Chow will also be serving as a director on McGregor's new series.

On his return to Star Wars, McGregor adds, "It'll be just great to do it again. It's so funny. I did my last one in 2003, and it's such a long time ago. The idea of doing it again now is just more exciting even than it was then, I think. I'm just thrilled to get a chance to play him again. I've always felt that there was a story about him between my ones and [original Obi-Wan actor] Alec Guinness's ones, and that's what we're gonna do. It should be really interesting."

Along with McGregor reprising the role of Obi-Wan, Obi-Wan Kenobi also brings back Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader. Liam Neeson has also said he'd be up for returning as Qui-Gon Jinn if asked, though he's not involved with the series as of now. The story will be set ten years after the events of Revenge of the Sith, but very little else has been revealed about the show's plot. In addition to directing, Deborah Chow will executive produce alongside Hossein Amini, Kathleen Kennedy, and Tracey Seaward. Joby Harold is writing the series.

A release date on Disney+ hasn't yet been set for Obi-Wan Kenobi. This news comes to us from Reddit.