It looks like the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series will only last one season. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy revealed the news in a recent interview. Star Wars fans were more than likely hoping for multiple seasons, but it looks like the highly anticipated series will be done as a limited series, as opposed to multiple. Kennedy says, "It's been very exciting to see the talent that's come in. And we're now developing the limited Obi-Wan Kenobi series with Deborah Chow, and she's just been doing a phenomenal job."

Deborah Chow previously worked on The Mandalorian and is now working on the limited Obi-Wan Kenobi series. As for how many episode the Disney+ series will consist of, that is unclear at this time. However, production is scheduled to begin soon, which means we should have some more updates in the near future. While the Obi-Wan Kenobi series is limited now, there is always time for a second season, and possibly a third. It will really depend on the success of the series and if they feel like they can tell more stories.

Ewan McGregor is back as the Jedi master in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. It had been rumored for years that the actor was going to return, but nothing ever really came out of it. It wasn't until Kathleen Kennedy invited McGregor on the stage last summer that we learned the truth about the upcoming series, which was originally set up to be a movie. The box office problems with Solo: A Star Wars Story seemed to put a halt to all of the big screen spin-offs, though fans are still holding out hope that some of those projects will be resurrected.

Ewan McGregor is excited for his Star Wars series. "I think I am going to enjoy it all the much more," said the actor when asked about returning. McGregor continues, "I think our technology is such now that... I think we'd shot the first one on film, and we shot the second one when we got to Australia on the then-new HD cameras, which were pretty primitive compared to what they are now." In the end, McGregor believes that the updated technology will be one of the better things about the production. "But nowadays, I think things have moved on so much, and I think a lot of what you see is gonna be what we see on the set."

Obi-Wan Kenobi will utilize the same technology as The Mandalorian series, which all future Star Wars projects will undoubtedly take on. The small studio with the game engine running allows things that were impossible turn into something very easy and realistic. It is unclear at this time when fans will be able to take their first-look at the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. If production is able to start in the next few months, a premiere date for 2021 seems highly likely. The interview with Kathleen Kennedy was originally conducted by The Wrap.