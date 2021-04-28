After years and years of waiting, Ewan McGregor is finally returning to play Obi-Wan Kenobi in theStar Warsgalaxy. Disney and Lucasfilm are gearing up for the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ limited series, which is expected to begin filming any day now, if it hasn't already. One question that has lingered is whether or not a young Luke Skywalker will appear in the show. McGregor has now weighed in on that very question and, while playing coy, didn't rule it out.

Ewan McGregor, who played the famed Jedi in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, was recently the subject of an in-depth profile piece. Naturally, the subject ofObi-Wan Kenobi came up. The actor was asked point-blank about the inclusion of a young Luke Skywalker in the show. The actor reportedly flashed a grin and responded with the following.

"That's very possible. I don't know."

It seems fair to assume, despite whatever level of secrecy is in place at Lucasfilm, that Ewan McGregor does indeed know if Luke is going to appear in the show. This is the same man that had to lie about returning as Obi-Wan for years until the project was formally announced. Given how serious Disney and Lucasfilm are about keeping things secret for Star Wars projects, the fact that McGregor didn't outright deny it is significant enough.

The inclusion of Luke Skywalker would make a lot of sense. The show will pick up ten years after the events of Revenge of the Sith. We will presumably be picking up with Obi-Wan on Tatooine. As we know from Star Wars: A New Hope, Obi-Wan had been watching over the son of Anakin Skywalker from a distance before Mark Hamill's Luke found himself in the middle of the war between the Rebellion and the Empire. Even if it's from afar, it would stand to reason Luke would show up in some capacity. As for who could bring a young Luke Skywalker to life? That's another question entirely.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will be bringing back several important characters from the past on Disney+. Most notably, Hayden Christensen, who played Anakin Skywalker in Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, is returning, this time as Darth Vader. Additionally, Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse will return as Owen and Beru, Luke's aunt and uncle. Moses Ingram (The Queen's Gambit), Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), Rupert Friend (Homeland), O'Shea Jackson Jr. (Long Shot), Sung Kang (Fast & Furious), Simone Kessell (Reckoning)and Benny Safdie (Good Time) round out the cast.

Deborah Chow, who directed several episodes of The Mandalorian, is directing the show, which has been billed as a limited series. Originally, the idea was to bring Ewan McGregor back for a movie, but once Solo: A Star Wars Story failed to deliver at the box office, those plans changed. There is no word yet on when Obi-Wan Kenobi will arrive on Disney+ but we'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via The Hollywood Reporter.