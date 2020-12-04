The Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series will reportedly begin filming next month in Boston. We have heard plenty of rumors about the long-awaited series beginning production early next year, but none of them have mentioned Boston. Previously, we learned that the Disney+ series was going to begin filming in Los Angeles, utilizing the Volume, which Jon Favreau and crew introduced while making The Mandalorian. Lucasfilm nor Disney have confirmed that the Obi-Wan Kenobi series will begin filming in January.

A production listing claims that the Obi-Wan Kenobi series will begin production January 4th in the Boston area. No other information was given, but it does fit into the various timelines that have been teased over the past several months. Star Ewan McGregor was asked about the Disney+ series back in October. "It's the Obi-Wan Kenobi story, I suppose. It's not all me, but it certainly will be a lot of me, which is good," McGregor said of the show. "We start shooting it in March next year."

While things could have easily changed, it is also possible that the Obi-Wan Kenobi crew are going out to Boston for some pre-production work. Reports of Spider-Man 3 filming in New York earlier this year were later proven to be false when it was learned that the crew was there just setting up shots, which may very well be the case with what might go down in Boston. As to why Lucasfilm and Disney are shooting in Boston, that is unclear at the moment, though we may find out in the next handful of weeks if this production report ends up being real.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series was first officially announced back in August 2019. Star Wars fans were ecstatic to finally hear Ewan McGregor confirm that he was returning to the franchise after a lengthy break. McGregor made the announcement alongside Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, who also shared her excitement for the series. With the 2019 confirmation, many assumed that the series would debut at some point in 2020. However, that was not able to occur due to the public health crisis, which kept pushing things back for the series, along with some behind-the-scenes changes.

Director Deborah Chow is taking on the Obi-Wan Kenobi series for Disney+. "It's definitely going to be different, just in terms of the sheer workload, obviously, of doing the whole thing," Chow said. She went on to note that there are some challenges to working on the show when compared to working on The Mandalorian. "But in some ways, I'm going to miss having a team, and having people who are there to bounce ideas off of. But then obviously the flip side is, it is nice to have a coherent voice and know what you're doing from beginning to end." Production List was the first to report on the Obi-Wan Kenobi series beginning production next month.