The Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series will reportedly begin production in March 2021. The series was officially announced last summer, with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and Ewan McGregor delivering the news. Since then, the long-awaited show has switched writers and gone back into a quiet development. With that being said, it looks like Disney and Lucasfilm may have found a way to get the project done in a safe manner early next year, which is certainly good news, if proven to be true.

It is believed that the Obi-Wan Kenobi series will shoot in Los Angeles, utilizing The Volume, which is where The Mandalorian was shot. Hardcore Star Wars fans who watched Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian will already be pretty familiar with the technological wonder that makes up The Volume. The virtual filmmaking tool utilizes LED screens and the Unreal Game Engine to create environments and movement in real-time. Jon Favreau and his crew helped to develop the technology while they were working on The Lion King.

Re-utilizing The Volume seems to be the best bet for all of the Star Wars Disney+ shows on the way, and possibly even on the big screen. In addition to the technological benefits, it is also safer than shooting on location. It is believed that the Obi-Wan Kenobi series will be a closed set, ensuring the safety of the cast and crew. On location shoots have dwindled to historic lows since the public safety issue went down earlier this year, which is making the entertainment industry rethink past strategies for shooting. For instance, when The Batman goes back to the U.K. to start production up again, they will be shooting in a studio instead of on location.

Obviously, March 2021 is pretty far out from now, but nothing is certain in terms of when work will be able to commence on major Hollywood productions. Movie theaters remain closed as cases surge across the United States in major cities where production would normally take place, like Los Angeles and Atlanta. However, it seems that getting back to work on a smaller set with less people may be the key to success for productions that have that particular luxury.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series coming to Disney+ is all set to be directed by Deborah Chow, who helmed a few episodes of The Mandalorian season one. Chow is certainly familiar with The Volume and how to utilize the technology, so she'll already be ahead of the curve when production is ready to go. Will Hayden Christensen be involved in the series? For now, that's a rumor for another time, but the whispers do seem to be getting louder and louder. We'll just have to wait and see what Disney and Lucasfilm have up their sleeves. The Obi-Wan Kenobi production update was originally provided by The Illuminerdi.