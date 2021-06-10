We probably shouldn't bet on seeing Liam Neeson in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+. As of now, Ewan McGregor is working on the show that will see him reprise his role as the fan favorite Jedi from the Star Wars prequel trilogy. The series will bring back some other returning characters from the Star Wars universe, but there's been no indication that Neeson will appear on the show in character as Qui-Gon Jinn.

Even so, many Star Wars fans have been hoping for a cameo appearance. A simple flashback scene with Qui-Gon Jinn wouldn't take up too much of Neeson's time and it would make for an incredible moment for the fans to see. With hope mounting up in the fan base for the cameo to happen, Neeson was asked about the possibility this week on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Here's what he had to say when asked if he was going to be involved.

"I heard Ewan McGregor was going to do a series. No, I don't think so. No, I haven't been approached. They don't have enough money. [laughs] I haven't been approached."

Liam Neeson appears to be kidding about the money, as Disney would seemingly have more than enough if they really wanted Neeson to be involved. The issue, at least according to the actor, is that he hasn't even been approached to appear in one way or the other. Another possibility is that Neeson is involved with the series but intends to keep the Qui-Gon cameo a secret. As Kimmel even joked, Neeson is such a good actor he could be lying about his involvement and none of us would know.

Previously, Neeson provided a more optimistic response when asked about Obi-Wan Kenobi. In January, he was asked a similar question in an interview with Collider, though at the time, it seemed like the news of the new Star Wars spinoff series happening was news to him. Still, he suggested he'd be on board to return if the offer came along.

"Sure, I'd be up for that, yeah," Neeson said, smiling.

With or without Star Wars, Neeson has been very busy with continued starring roles in various movies. Earlier this year saw the release of The Marksman, a new action thriller from Robert Lorenz that starred Neeson in the lead role. We're fast approaching the premiere of his next movie, The Ice Road, which drops on Netflix on June 25. Also starring Benjamin Walker, Amber Midthunder, Laurence Fishburne, and Holt McCallany, the movie is about an ice diver embarking on a rescue mission to save trapped miners.

Neeson's involvement in Obi-Wan Kenobi is to be determined, but we do know that some other Star Wars actors will be returning alongside Ewan McGregor. Hayden Christensen is confirmed to return as Darth Vader for what should be the ultimate showdown between the Sith Lord and Obi-Wan. Also back are Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse as Owen and Beru Whitesun Lars, respectively. Cast newcomers include Moses Ingram, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie, and Maya Erskine.

Obi-Wan is written by Joby Harold and directed by Deborah Chow. The six-episode series is scheduled to be released sometime in 2022 on Disney+ with an exact date to be determined. There's plenty more Star Wars content in the works for the streamer as well, including The Book of Boba Fett and the third season of The Mandalorian.