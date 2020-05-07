The Obi-Wan Kenobi series is reportedly going to feature another major character from the prequels. The show, which stars Ewan McGregor, is expected to begin production in early 2021. Disney+ is currently the spot for new and exciting Star Wars material with The Mandalorian leading the way. The Rogue One prequel series is also coming, along with an untitled project from Leslye Headland, which was just announced with Taika Waititi's upcoming big screen movie. However, the Obi-Wan Kenobi series may eclipse them all if a new casting rumor proves to be true.

According to sources, Hayden Christensen is currently in talks to join his old friend Ewan McGregor in the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series. The Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith star recently reprised his role as Anakin Skywalker in The Rise of Skywalker with a brief voice cameo, which had Star Wars fans very excited. As for how big Anakin's role in the series will be, that is unclear at the moment, but even if it's brief, it's going to be huge news for fans.

Hayden Christensen has yet to comment on the Obi-Wan Kenobi rumors, but even if he did, the actor would more than likely deny it. It is believed that the big announcement will come during Star Wars Celebration at the end of August, along with confirmation that Rosario Dawson is portraying Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian season 2. As of this writing, the annual event is still scheduled to take place, though that could change at any moment due to current events.

Hayden Christensen's name seems to come up every time there's a new Star Wars project on the way, so this could end up being one of the many times where it is proven to be untrue. However, seeing Anakin Skywalker on the screen again, no matter how big the role is, would be massive for the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series. Ewan McGregor and Disney knew for years that either a movie or series was going to happen, but they kept their mouths shut and played coy when asked about. McGregor admitted that he is relieved that he no longer has to lie to people about it anymore.

Hayden Christensen's take on Anakin Skywalker never really got fleshed out like many had initially hoped, so this could help that department, though the show is based on Obi-Wan Kenobi, not Skywalker or Darth Vader. The Star Wars series landed its new showrunner and writer Joby Harold back in January, which could be where these new Anakin Ideas came from. Regardless, this is just an unconfirmed rumor for the time being. Hopefully we all get some clarification on the weeks to come. In the meantime, fans will likely debate as to whether or not this is a good idea or not. LRM was the first to report on the Hayden Christensen casting rumors.