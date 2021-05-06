Cameras have at last started rolling on the upcoming Disney+ series, Obi-Wan Kenobi. Several shots from filming have now been revealed, and while they don't give much away, we can see a little hint of the desert planet Tatooine, as well as a Bantha, the large creatures used as beasts of burden by Tusken Raiders. Star Wars fans have been waiting a long, long time for a standalone project centered on Obi-Wan Kenobi to come to fruition, and it is very exciting to see that it is finally happening.

Filming for #ObiWanKenobi is well underway here in LA!



BANTHA SPOTTING! pic.twitter.com/OFmm8BC4HA — Noah Outlaw (@OutlawNoah) May 4, 2021

Very few details are yet known about the Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi series, but what we do know is that the events of the show will take place some ten years after the ending of 2005's Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith. Along with picking up with an older, no doubt lonelier Obi-Wan, now in exile on Tatooine and watching over Luke Skywalker, the series will also continue one of the biggest rivalries in Star Wars lore, Obi-Wan versus Darth Vader, an event which Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy has described as "the rematch of the century."

Official details that have been revealed so far state that Hayden Christensen will return as Darth Vader, joining Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi, with earlier reports claiming that the series will involve Vader attempting to track down his old mentor and friend. Rumors have continued to circulate that, considering the time period of the show, a young Luke Skywalker will also be involved in some capacity. McGregor was recently asked about this idea, to which the actor played coy saying, "That's very possible. I don't know." McGregor himself has even teased another clash of lightsabers between the pair, with the actor saying that they will have "another swing at each other" during the events of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The series will also avoid one of the biggest criticisms of the prequel series, the overwhelming use of green screen, with McGregor recently teasing that the show will feel a lot more real, something that is evidenced by these images from filming. "They project [the virtual backgrounds] onto this massive LED screen," McGregor said, revealing that Obi-Wan Kenobi will make use of the new StageCraft technology pioneered on The Mandalorian. "So, if you're in a desert, you're standing in the middle of a desert. If you're in the snow, you're surrounded by snow. And if you're in a cockpit of a starfighter, you're in space. It's going to feel so much more real."

The Mandalorian and Better Call Saul's Deborah Chow is set to direct the Obi-Wan Kenobi series and has also offered some insight into the show's setting, revealing that the plot begins from a simple premise: "Just being a Jedi, it's not safe." With filming now underway, we can expect to see and hear a lot more about the series. Obi-Wan Kenobi is expected to debut on Disney+ sometime in 2022. The series is just one of several Star Wars projects intended for Disney+, including The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka Tano, and a third season of The Mandalorian. This comes to us courtesy of Kessel Run Transmissions' Noah Outlaw.