Star Wars prequel star Temuera Morrison has well and truly returned to a galaxy far, far away, with the actor now reportedly joining the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series that was recently detailed during the Disney Investor Day event. While Morrison is currently starring as Boba Fett in the second season of The Mandalorian, with the character also rumored to be receiving his own spin-off series, the actor will now be taking on the role of Commander Cody in the Obi-Wan standalone miniseries.

Commander Cody, a.k.a. CC-2224, should be familiar to fans of the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars and is a clone soldier who served under General Kenobi's command. Cody began as a prominent ally for the Jedi, though he was among the first to turn on them and attempt to kill Obi-Wan when Emperor Palpatine issued Order 66 during the finale of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. With such an extreme switch in allegiance, Commander Cody would provide another emotional reunion for Obi-Wan, with the character no doubt given the task to track down the legendary Jedi Master by Darth Vader.

The recent Disney Investors Day was full to the brim with Star Wars surprises, one of the biggest being the announcement that Hayden Christensen will return to play Sith Lord Darth Vader in the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series. While details of his involvement remain scarce, it is likely that, as per previous rumors, Vader will be attempting to track down his old mentor and friend.

Ewan McGregor, who will reprise the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi for the show, was featured at the event, with the actor expressing his excitement over Hayden Christensen's comeback. "The most beautiful thing of all [about the series] is that it's brought me back together with Hayden," McGregor said. McGregor also teased another clash of lightsabers between the pair, with the actor saying that they will have "another swing at each other" during the events of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Very few details have been revealed about the Disney+ series, but we do now know that the events of Obi-Wan Kenobi will take place some ten years after the ending of 2005's Revenge of the Sith and will continue one of the biggest rivalries in Star Wars lore, with Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy describing it as "the rematch of the century."

The series is due to begin production early next year, with The Mandalorian and Better Call Saul's Deborah Chow at the helm. During the Disney Investor Day event, Chow offered a small insight into what to expect from the series, revealing that the plot begins from a simple premise: "Just being a Jedi, it's not safe."

Obi-Wan Kenobi is scheduled to debut on Disney+ sometime in 2022 and will be just one of many Star Wars shows debuting on the streaming platform Disney+, including Rogue One spin-off Andor, Ahsoka, Lando, The Acolyte, Rangers of the New Republic and The Bad Batch. Morrison will likely appear in the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, which is due to premiere on Friday, December 18. This comes to us from Kessel Run Transmissions.