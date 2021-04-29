Star Wars fans have been crying out for a standalone Obi-Wan Kenobi project for years, and with such a project now on the two-sunned horizon, returning actor Ewan McGregor has been discussing the upcoming Disney+ series calling it more satisfying and more real than the divisive prequels. While acknowledging that the response to the prequels was "quite difficult" for him, McGregor cannot help but be excited for the debut of Obi-Wan Kenobi, particularly when it comes to the use of the new StageCraft technology pioneered on The Mandalorian.

"They project [the virtual backgrounds] onto this massive LED screen. So, if you're in a desert, you're standing in the middle of a desert. If you're in the snow, you're surrounded by snow. And if you're in a cockpit of a starfighter, you're in space. It's going to feel so much more real."

Certainly, one of the biggest criticisms of the Star Wars prequels was the incessant use of blue and green screen, which often rendered scenes lifeless and artificial. By the sounds of things that will absolutely not be the case when Obi-Wan Kenobi returns to screens, something which Ewan McGregor is no doubt very happy about based on his experience filming Star Wars: Episode I and its subsequent sequels.

"[George Lucas] wanted more and more control over what we see in the background. After three or four months of [being surrounded by blue screens], it just gets really tedious - especially when the scenes are ... I don't want to be rude, but it's not Shakespeare. There's not something to dig into in the dialogue that can satisfy you when there's no environment there. It was quite hard to do."

Very few details are yet known about the Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi series, but we do know that the events of the show will take place some ten years after the ending of 2005's Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith and will continue one of the biggest rivalries in Star Wars lore, Obi-Wan vs. Darth Vader, an event which Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy has described as "the rematch of the century." McGregor himself has teased another clash of lightsabers between the pair, with the actor saying that they will have "another swing at each other" during the events of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Official details that have been revealed so far state that Hayden Christensen will return as Darth Vader, joining Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi, with earlier reports claiming that the series will involve Vader attempting to track down his old mentor and friend. Rumors have continued to circulate that, considering the time period of the show, a young Luke Skywalker will also be involved in some capacity. McGregor was recently asked about this idea, to which the actor played coy saying, "That's very possible. I don't know."

The Mandalorian and Better Call Saul's Deborah Chow is set to direct the series and has also offered some insight into the show's setting, revealing that the plot begins from a simple premise: "Just being a Jedi, it's not safe." Obi-Wan Kenobi is expected to debut on Disney+ sometime in 2022. This news originated at SlashFilm.com.