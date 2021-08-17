It seems very little times since filming on the Disney+ Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi began and now it looks like it has virtually wrapped as far as many of the actors are concerned with many already off filming their next roles and one posting a farewell message on Instagram. As with many of the big productions, eagle-eyed fans have been virtually stalking every move made by actors from the Ewan McGregor led show and speculation on many of their work statuses have made it clear that if principle photography has not already ended then there can only be a few days to go.

A number of Star Wars and general sci-fi fan sites have compiled recent updates from Obi-Wan Kenobi players such as Sung Kang, O'Shea Jackson Jr, Rupert Friend and most interestingly Indira Varma, as she used her Instagram account to put out a message stating that her time on set was done. The Hollywood Reporter received information that Friend had completed his filming on the series, while Kang and Jackson Jr have both been seen getting in character on their next movie projects.

Varma's Instagram post read: "Being part of this amazing beast Obi-Wan Kenobi has been a trip. Fabulous cast of lovely people. Brilliant director Deborah Chow and the loveliest crew of creatives. I cannot wait to see the result of everyone's incredible work and talent on screen. Thank you. May the force be with you."

The Hollywood Reporter' s article also lists Simone Kessell as another star who appears to have left the show for something new, while the sets built to create the planet of Tatooine are now no longer in use. All of this evidence is pretty conclusive that for the most part the production is now done, but there could be one specific piece that has been saved for last which could mean that the two biggest stars of the show are still hanging around.

It is well known that Hayden Christensen will be reprising his role as Darth Vader and that means that this limited series will see him come up against Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan in a battle that will likely be filming with the secrecy of a Marvel movie. For that reason, it would be expected that all other photography would be completed and many of the cast and crew packed off before those climatic action sequences are shot to help keep the big sequence under wraps.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series is something that many people were not sure would ever happen, with it being hinted at for many years but never actually progressing, now with everything seemingly starting to wind down, we are likely now less than a year until the series makes it debut on Disney + sometime in 2022. The last few years have been good to Star Wars fans, with the likes of The Mandalorian, and Rogue One managing to restore a lot of faith in the Star Wars universe. With so much more now to come, it looks like Disney+ could be one of the best things to happen to allow these stories to be told in a medium that would not have worked in movie form.