Ah, the good old Obi-Wan Kenobi is Jesus prank. A Utah man gave his parents a picture of Ewan McGregor as young Obi-Wan Kenobi for Christmas and claimed it was Jesus. This was back in December 2018 and word spread quickly, making the video go viral as people couldn't believe someone wouldn't know that it was McGregor and not Jesus. Star Wars fans loved it, but Ewan McGregor had never seen it or even heard about it, until a new interview with Conan O'Brien. While puzzled, the Obi-Wan actor quickly found it pretty funny, just like the rest of the world. Well, maybe not the Utah man's parents.

The original young Obi-Wan Kenobi painting does look a lot like Jesus, so one can see why someone would mistakenly put it up on the wall, especially if they're not familiar with the Star Wars franchise or Ewan McGregor's acting. Conan O'Brien pointed this out while showing a side-by-side image of the painting and Jesus. While McGregor got a few laughs out of it, he did bring things back by revealing that he actually did play Jesus one time. This led O'Brien to wonder aloud why the Utah man didn't just use an image from that particular part McGregor played.

While the young Obi-Wan Kenobi Jesus painting is always good for a laugh, Ewan McGregor can finally talk about the Star Wars universe again without having to play as coy as he did before. A few years ago, the Obi-Wan Kenobi movie was in the works and everybody assumed that McGregor was reprising the role. However, whenever he was asked about it, he would say that he hadn't heard anything about it and that he had zero contact with Lucasfilm and Disney. When the movie fell apart after Solo bombed in theaters, the talks subsided.

Things changed pretty fast when rumors started circulating about a possible Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series. The rumors started to spread fast with speculation that Ewan McGregor was on board for real this time. McGregor appeared on stage with Kathleen Kennedy at the D23 Expo over the summer and finally confirmed the news. "It's exciting because I can finally say that I'm doing it. It's been years of pretending I don't know," he said.

When it comes down to it, Ewan McGregor did not like having to lie about the Obi-Wan Kenobi projects all of the time, which is understandable. He says, "But it comes down to me in a situation where I'm having to actually lie to people and say, 'Well, I don't know, I would be up for it if they ever want to do it.'" The cat is out of the bag now, and McGregor is about to get asked about the Star Wars franchise a whole lot more now. You can check out McGregor's reaction to the young Obi-Wan Jesus painting prank below, thanks to the Team Coco YouTube channel.